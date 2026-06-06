FCT Police Impounds 30 Vehicles In Renewed Enforcement Of Tinted Glass Regulations

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has impounded 30 vehicles in a renewed enforcement of the tinted glass regulations.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Sanusi, during a media briefing in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, the move was due to “public safety concerns” over the increasing use of tinted glass vehicles and unregistered plate numbers for the perpetuation of crimes in the FCT.

“Today, I wish to address a matter of significant public safety concern; the increasing use of vehicles with tinted glasses, concealed or covered number plates, and unregistered vehicles in the commission of crimes, particularly the notorious “one-chance” robberies, kidnappings, and other criminal activities within the FCT.

“Intelligence reports at the disposal of Command indicate that many criminal elements deliberately use such vehicles to conceal their identities, evade detection, and frustrate law enforcement efforts. This poses a serious threat to public safety.

“Consequently, the FCT Police Command has commenced a comprehensive enforcement operation targeting vehicles operating in violation of these regulations.”

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He explained that the move was not intended to inconvenience law-abiding citizens who have legitimately acquired approval to use tints on their vehicles, but to deny criminals the cover they exploit to perpetrate crimes against innocent citizens and FCT residents.

“As part of this ongoing enforcement, over thirty (30) vehicles found to be operating with tinted glass, covered or obscured number plates, and without proper registration have been impounded.”

According to him, the owners and operators of the seized vehicles will be charged in court in accordance with the Laws of the Federation and the FCT Road Transport Regulations (2023).

CP Sanusi reiterated the Command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and proactive crime prevention strategies aimed at protecting all residents of the FCT.

“We therefore seek the understanding, cooperation, and support of the public as we continue this enforcement exercise.

“We also encourage residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious persons, vehicles, or activities to the nearest Police Station or through the Command’s emergency lines.”