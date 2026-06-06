FG Flags Off ₦1.245trn Gombe–Biu Highway

In a bold demonstration of its “Year of Action” agenda, the Federal Government has officially flagged off the construction of the 125-kilometre Gombe–Biu dualisation project.

This critical section of the larger Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe–Biu–Maiduguri corridor, estimated at ₦1.245 trillion, represents a major milestone in infrastructural development.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya performed the flag-off ceremony on June 4, 2026, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, marking the end of 64 years of inaction that had plagued the vital trade route despite decades of public demand.

The project is being hailed as the “4th Legacy Superhighway,” designed to finally unlock the economic potential of the Northeast.

By providing a modern dual-carriage link, the highway will enhance connectivity, bolster security, and facilitate seamless trade between Gombe, the wider Northeast subregion, and international markets across West and Central Africa.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya noted that the project fulfills a long-standing aspiration of the people. He emphasised its alignment with the administration’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, particularly its integration with Gombe State’s 184-hectare Agro-Livestock Development Zone.

The highway is expected to transform the local economy by supporting the state’s ultramodern abattoir and international livestock market, allowing the North to add value to its livestock chain rather than relying solely on long-distance transport to the South.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, who attended the ceremony alongside leadership from the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Works, described the project as President Tinubu’s “Sallah Gift” to the people of Gombe and the surrounding communities.

The Minister lauded Governor Inuwa Yahaya as a “dependable partner” and a “result-oriented” leader, stating that the President has succeeded where previous administrations failed over the last six decades.

During his visit, Umahi toured several ongoing state-led projects and praised the Governor for his transformative governance, noting that the APC-led administration is actively changing the narrative of development in Gombe State.

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The 125km project is scheduled to commence within the next 30 days and will be executed by Hi-Tech Construction Company Limited.

During the event, Umahi revealed that the project scope has been further expanded by an additional nine kilometers, ensuring a robust and durable network.

The ceremony was marked by widespread enthusiasm from traditional leaders—including the Emir of Yamaltu, HRH Abubakar Aliyu—and local stakeholders, including Gombe State APC Chairman Mohammed Ɗantata Ndus, who all pledged their full cooperation.