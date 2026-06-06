UPDATED: Police Rescue Ex-Power Minister Adelabu’s Sister, Her Two Children

The Nigeria Police Force has rescued Mrs Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, alive during a late-night rescue operation carried out around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

According to a source in the Force, two suspected kidnappers were neutralised in a gun duel with police operatives, while two firearms were recovered from the gang.

The victims, including the younger sister of the former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, were abducted around 7:30 a.m. on June 3, 2026, while on their way to drop the children at school in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Police sources disclosed that sustained intelligence tracking and tactical pressure forced the kidnappers into a confrontation with operatives, leading to the successful rescue of the victims.

The source disclosed that security operatives are still combing nearby areas for fleeing members of the kidnapping syndicate, some of whom are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

In a statement confirming her abduction, Adelabu’s media aide, Femi Awogboro, said the victims were kidnapped at about 7:30 a.m. while Mrs John-Paul was taking her children to school, leaving the family in distress.

“We are deeply distressed by this unfortunate incident but remain hopeful that the victims will be rescued safely. We appeal to the public to remain calm, avoid speculation, and support ongoing efforts with prayers,” the family’s statement read in part.

She is the youngest of five children of Mrs Olufunmilayo Aduke Adegoke Adelabu, who reportedly retired voluntarily from her career at First Bank Pension Custodian in 2025 before relocating to Ibadan with her children.

Makinde Visits Adelabu

Yesterday, we visited my brother, Chief Adebayo Adelabu to commiserate with him over the kidnapping of his younger sister and her children. I assured him that the security agencies are working towards their safe return, and we discussed some of the measures our administration is… pic.twitter.com/MntZavDQeu Advertisement — Seyi Makinde (@seyimakinde) June 6, 2026

Following the incident, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State visited Adelabu on Friday and assured him that efforts to rescue the abductees have been intensified.

“Yesterday, we visited my brother, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, to commiserate with him over the kidnapping of his younger sister and her children,” the governor wrote in a post on his X handle, where he shared a video of the visit.

“I assured him that the security agencies are working towards their safe return, and we discussed some of the measures our administration is putting in place to further strengthen our security architecture in Oyo State.”

Their abduction came weeks after over 40 students and teachers were abducted in Orire Local Government of Oyo State, a development that has sparked outrage and protests across the country.