Kaduna Trains 1,000 Forest Guards To Address Banditry

In a renewed effort to tackle insecurity, the Kaduna State Government has commenced the training of 1,000 forest guards to help secure forests and flush out criminal elements operating within the state.

The guards are expected to serve as the eyes and ears of security agencies, helping to identify suspicious movements and provide timely intelligence.

Addressing the trainees at the commencement of their training at the Police College in Kaduna, Governor Uba Sani, represented by his chief of staff, Sani Kila, admonished them to imbibe the spirit of discipline and professionalism as they embark on the journey of defending their state and communities.

He said that the forest guards will receive adequate training and will work in collaboration with security agencies to ensure effective operations, just as he expressed confidence that the initiative will enhance safety, allow farmers to return to their farmlands with confidence, and improve daily life in rural areas.

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“The people of Kaduna State are ever ready to answer the call. And you should also know that these trainees were chosen from the flashpoint areas where they are so used to the terrain. So we should appreciate our Governor, Uba Sani; we should also thank President Bola Tinubu. And at the end of the six-week training, these men and women will be deployed back to the flashpoints.

“You know the flashpoints; we have eight critical local government areas in Kaduna, which include Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Kagarko, Kachia, Chikun, and Kajuru, as well as Igabi Local Government Area. And with the deployment of these personnel after their training, the issue of insecurity in Kaduna State will drastically reduce.”

According to the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shuaibu, the guards will work alongside conventional security agencies to monitor forest areas, gather intelligence, and prevent bandit attacks.

He explained that the training, which is being coordinated by the office of the National Security Adviser, is expected to improve security in vulnerable communities, protect farmers, and create a safer environment for economic activities.

“We have here one thousand men and women who have gathered for the purpose of a six-week training that is being organised by the Office of the National Security Adviser,” Shuaibu said.

“We want to use this opportunity to thank President Bola Tinubu, who has made this possible. We also want to thank our Governor, Senator Uba Sani, who worked hard to see that this training sees the light of day. Of all that we have gone through, this training commenced yesterday. Participants who are supposed to be the forest guards are here for the training. They are charged and ready to go.”

The Kaduna Government maintained that the recruitment forms part of broader measures to address security challenges and safeguard lives and property across the state.