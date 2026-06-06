Katsina Govt Intensifies Efforts To Rescue Abducted General, Wife, Others

The Katsina State Government has intensified its multi-dimensional security operations to secure the release of former Director of Defence Information, Major General Rabe Abubakar (Rtd), his wife, and other victims in captivity, expressing optimism that ongoing efforts will soon yield positive results.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Katsina State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Bala Zango, disclosed that Governor Dikko Radda has directed relevant security agencies to prioritise the safe rescue of Abubakar, his wife, and other abductees.

According to the government, preliminary investigations have revealed that the abduction was not a random attack but a deliberate operation orchestrated by organised criminal elements.

Evidence gathered by security agencies indicates that the retired general and his spouse were monitored and trailed from Kaduna, their point of departure, before being intercepted and abducted.

The Katsina government noted that the sophistication of the operation signals a disturbing shift in the tactics employed by criminal groups operating within the region.

“The targeted nature of this crime has provided critical intelligence that is shaping our response strategy,” the statement said.

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Authorities explained that security agencies are leveraging both advanced technology and ground intelligence in an effort to track down the perpetrators and ensure the safe return of all victims.

“We are dealing with a targeted operation, which changes the dynamics of our response,” the statement quoted government officials as saying.

“The state is working around the clock, utilising both technology and ground intelligence to close in on the abductors. Our primary goal remains the safe return of the General, his wife, and others in similar situations.”

The Katsina State Government described the attack as an affront not only to the retired military officer and his family but also to all citizens who have devoted their lives to the service of the nation.

However, it reaffirmed its determination to bring those responsible for the abduction to justice and dismantle the criminal networks behind such attacks.

As part of the ongoing rescue efforts, the state has strengthened collaboration with the Nigerian Army, the Police, and other intelligence and security agencies while maintaining sustained surveillance and operational presence in the affected area.

The government also appealed to the public to provide information about suspicious movements or activities that may have preceded the incident, stressing that such intelligence could prove crucial in unravelling the criminal network responsible for the kidnapping.

Reiterating its commitment to combating insecurity, the Katsina State Government assured residents that every resource is being deployed to secure the freedom of the abductees.

It urged the family of Abubakar and the public to remain calm and hopeful, expressing confidence that the ongoing high-level operations would soon produce a breakthrough.