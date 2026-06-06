NARD Issues 21-Day Ultimatum To FG Over Attacks On Doctors

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to start implementing a national framework for the protection of healthcare workers, following a growing wave of attacks on medical personnel across the country.

NARD issued the ultimatum at a press briefing to end its Ordinary General Meeting (OGM), which took place in Kano. It also declared an industrial dispute with the government over 14 unresolved demands affecting the health sector.

According to the union’s president, Mohammad Suleiman, the rising cases of assault, intimidation, harassment and violent attacks on doctors pose a serious threat to Nigeria’s already fragile healthcare system.

“The OGM observed with grave concern the disturbing rise in cases of assault, harassment, intimidation and violent attacks against doctors across the country while discharging their professional duties.”

Suleiman described the trend as “barbaric, unacceptable and a dangerous threat” to the survival of the health system.

As part of its resolutions, the association demanded the immediate investigation, arrest, and prosecution of perpetrators of attacks on health workers, while urging the government and security agencies to strengthen protection for medical personnel and facilities nationwide. He further added that,

“Consequently, the OGM gives the Federal Government a 21-day window to commence concrete actions towards the development and implementation of a National Healthcare Workers Assault Prevention and Response Protocol, as well as the initiation of the necessary legislative process to address this menace.”

These include the immediate release and payment of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), which the association noted remains unpaid despite repeated assurances.

“The OGM demands the release and payment of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund to all eligible resident doctors nationwide within the next 21 days,” Suleiman said.

The association also demanded payment of outstanding 25/35 per cent CONMESS arrears, settlement of 19 months of unpaid professional allowance arrears, and clearance of salary and promotion arrears across federal and state health institutions.

It called for correction of discrepancies in professional allowance payments made in May 2026 and settlement of all related arrears.

Welfare and Recruitment Concerns

NARD raised concerns over worsening welfare conditions for house officers, including salary delays, unpaid arrears, and challenges in internship placement and onboarding.

It also demanded full implementation of outstanding provisions in the Medical and Health Workers’ Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and urged government action on excessive workload, prolonged call-duty hours, casualisation of doctors, and abusive locum appointments.

Suleiman criticised delays by the Federal Character Commission (FCC) in issuing compliance letters, saying it has stalled recruitment and worsened manpower shortages in the health sector.

“The OGM demands the immediate issuance of a letter of compliance by the Chairperson of the FCC within the next 21 days to facilitate employment of healthcare workers and avert further worsening of the brain drain crisis,” the NARD chief said.

The association also called on federal and state tertiary health institutions to urgently address welfare, remuneration, infrastructure, and staffing challenges.

It specifically highlighted unresolved disputes at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), including provision of call meals and alleged victimisation of doctors.

Industrial Dispute Declared

While commending the governors of Osun and Kano states, Ademola Adeleke and Abba Kabir Yusuf, respectively, for interventions in the health sector, NARD warned that failure to meet its demands could trigger further industrial action.

“The Association hereby declares an industrial dispute with the Federal Government on the outlined matters above and cannot guarantee industrial harmony after the 21-day window,” it said.

He added that the association’s National Officers Committee would engage stakeholders during the ultimatum period, after which the National Executive Council would determine the next line of action.