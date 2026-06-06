Nigeria Must Invest In Biotechnology To Secure Future, Experts Warn

Experts in science, healthcare, research, and policy have called for urgent investment in biotechnology as a critical pathway to achieving food security, healthcare resilience, and sustainable national development in Nigeria.

The call was made at the maiden International Conference of the Bioresources Development at Odi, Bayelsa State, which brought together researchers, academics, policymakers, development partners, and government officials from across the country.

The three-day conference, themed “Sustainable Biotechnology: Harnessing Bioresources for Innovation, Food Security and National Development,” focused on how Nigeria can leverage its vast biological resources to drive innovation, create jobs, improve healthcare outcomes, and strengthen economic growth.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Coordinator of the Bioresources Development Centre, Odi, Dr. Timipanipiri Wood, described the institution as a strategic national asset capable of transforming lives through entrepreneurship, research, and innovation.

According to him, with adequate support and strategic partnerships, the centre has the capacity to train more than 10,000 entrepreneurs annually while serving as a regional hub for biotechnology innovation, food production, diagnostics, and industrial biotechnology.

“We have the capacity to support research, diagnostics, and industrial biotechnology. This centre is not just a facility; it is a solution. What we require is sustained support, strategic partnerships, and investment that will enable us contribute meaningfully to national development,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address, the Vice Chancellor of Bayelsa Medical University, Professor Dimie Ogoina, stressed the need for Nigeria to transition from being a consumer of biomedical products to becoming a producer of innovative health solutions.

He expressed concern over the country’s limited vaccine manufacturing capacity, weak technology transfer systems, and inadequate investment in biotechnology research and development.

Professor Ogoina noted that Nigeria’s dependence on imported vaccines and medical products leaves the country vulnerable during disease outbreaks and public health emergencies.

“We must deliberately and urgently shift from being consumers to creators of biomedical solutions. Without adequate investment in research, infrastructure, and legal frameworks, innovation cannot thrive. Regulation is not a barrier to innovation; it is the foundation for safe, trusted, and sustainable innovation,” he said.

He further emphasised the importance of strengthening biosafety legislation and regulatory frameworks to enhance investor confidence, attract international collaborations, and guarantee public trust in biotechnology products and services.

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Also speaking, the Director-General of the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NABRDA), Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, said the conference aligns with ongoing national efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s biotechnology ecosystem and promote the commercialization of research findings.

According to him, the agency is currently collaborating with strategic partners, including stakeholders in China, to establish indigenous insulin manufacturing facilities aimed at reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported medical products.

He explained that the initiative would improve access to affordable healthcare, conserve foreign exchange, strengthen national health security, and position Nigeria as a major player in biomedical innovation on the African continent.

“The future of biotechnology lies in collaboration. Innovation must move from laboratories to farms, industries, healthcare systems, and communities. We must transform research into solutions that improve lives, create jobs, and strengthen our economy,” Mustapha stated.

As part of activities marking the conference, the NABRDA delegation paid a courtesy visit to the Bayelsa State Government, where Deputy Governor Dr. Peter Akpe reaffirmed the state’s commitment to supporting research institutions and innovation-driven development.

Dr. Akpe said one of the major challenges confronting Nigeria is the gap between knowledge generation and practical application, stressing that institutions such as the Bioresources Development Centre can help bridge that divide.

“We have knowledge, resources, and opportunities, but there is often a disconnect between knowledge and practical application. We believe agencies like NABRDA can help translate scientific discoveries into livelihoods, economic opportunities, and sustainable development. Bayelsa State is ready to partner with institutions that share this vision,” he said.

The conference attracted participation from government agencies, tertiary institutions, traditional institutions, development organisations, and private sector stakeholders, all united by a common goal of exploring biotechnology as a catalyst for national development.

Participants agreed that as countries around the world increasingly invest in biotechnology to address food insecurity, healthcare challenges, and industrial development, Nigeria must take deliberate steps to harness its rich biological resources and scientific potential.

They maintained that sustained investment in research, innovation, human capital development, and policy reforms will be essential if the country is to compete effectively in the global knowledge economy and achieve long-term development goals.