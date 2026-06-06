‘Poor Leadership’, Peter Obi Condemns Tinubu’s Recruitment Of 1,000 Forest Guards In Oyo

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s approval of the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards following heightened insecurity in Oyo State.

Obi spoke in a statement posted on his X handle on Friday, titled What Our Pervasive Insecurity Requires: A Holistic Not Reactive Approach.

Obi, in a strong-worded statement on Friday, noted that effort by Tinubu at resolving the challenge was “hasty” and further demonstrates “poor leadership and attending to very serious governance and security issues with a reactive approach.”

Tinubu had approved the recruitment following recent abductions of schoolchildren and teachers in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

“In a hasty effort to be perceived as attentive and courageous, it is reported that President Bola Tinubu has approved the recruitment of about 1000 forest guards for Oyo State.

“This is a further demonstration of poor leadership and attending to very serious governance and security issues with a reactive approach. It is the same reactive approach that led to the sudden removal of fuel subsidy and floating of the Naira that has caused irreparable damage to ordinary Nigerians and the economy.

“While recruiting more security personnel for Oyo state and the country is important, it should be done in a more organised and well-thought-out manner.”

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Obi noted that currently, almost all the 36 states in Nigeria are experiencing different forms of insecurity, with Oyo, Plateau, Kwara, Kogi, Borno, Katsina, Anambra, Niger, Imo, and Sokoto being very alarming.

He questioned whether other states would also get such approval as Oyo did.

“The question, such as the reactive approach of our President, is whether all the states will receive the same approval to recruit 1000 forest guards per state, that is 37, 000 forest guards for the 36 states and Abuja or is the recruitment approval based on the mood of the President?

“Moreover, with the approval for Oyo, what will happen to the Amotekun Corps that is trying its best to secure South-West Nigeria?. Will they be disbanded in Oyo state?

“The pervasive insecurity we currently have is directly related to the failure of our ecosystem, particularly leadership. It is only failure in leadership that can lead to the death of over 10,000 innocent Nigerians since 2023, and Nigeria is ranked among the top-most terror-affected countries in the world.”

Obi argued that addressing the insecurity challenges required a wholesome and not selective approach.

“Addressing our insecurity situation requires a holistic or what can be described as an ecosystem approach.

“With failure in leadership, there is failure in unifying our dear nation, failure in industrialisation, failure in harnessing our abundant resources in agriculture, minerals, tourism, water, sports and even oil and gas to effectively generate required revenue, growth and particularly jobs for our exponentially growing youth population.”