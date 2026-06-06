Tinubu Working To Secure Return Of Abducted Schoolchildren, Others — Shettima

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has assured Nigerians of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to securing the safe return of schoolchildren and others abducted across Nigeria.

Shettima made the call in Abuja on Friday, shortly after a special Jumma’a prayer held at the National Mosque to mark this year’s Democracy Day celebrations.

“I want to assure Nigerians of President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to restoring peace and stability in the nation.

“No matter how long the night is, it must give way to the light of dawn. Stormy as the weather may be, it will not rain forever. The government remains irrevocably committed to restoring peace and stability in the nation,” he assured.

Shettima’s words of consolation come after Tinubu had approved the recruitment of 1, 000 forest guards following recent abductions of schoolchildren and teachers in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He enjoined Nigerians to fervently pray for peace and stability in Nigeria, assuring them that the President remains committed to restoring peace and security across the country.

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Shettima acknowledged the sacrifices of past heroes who have safeguarded the democracy Nigerians enjoy today.

The Vice President urged Nigerians to pray for the nation and for one another, emphasising that the bonds that unite the country outweigh the differences that divide it.