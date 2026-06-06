Troops Nab Five Suspected Armed Criminals In Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army (NA)/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Karim Lamido, have arrested five suspected armed criminals after receiving a distress call reporting an attack by criminal elements on communities within the Local Government Area.

The troops immediately mobilised and moved to the scene. Upon arrival, they came under fire from unidentified gunmen and responded with overwhelming firepower, forcing the assailants to flee in different directions.

A statement by the Brigade’s Public Relations Officer, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, indicated that the troops subsequently pursued the fleeing suspects and successfully apprehended five individuals.

Items recovered from the suspects included two motorcycles, daggers, machetes, assorted charms, gunpowder, and five mobile phones.

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Reacting to the development, the Commander, 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke, Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Michael Akaliro, commended the professionalism, courage, and gallantry displayed by the troops during the operation.

He reiterated the Chief of Army Staff’s directive that all personnel must remain vigilant, sustain ongoing efforts to flush out criminal elements, and deny them freedom of action within the area of responsibility.

Akaliro also assured the people of Taraba State of the Brigade’s unwavering commitment to pursuing criminal elements wherever they may hide and maintaining sustained pressure on all threats to peace and security until normalcy is fully restored throughout the state.

Troops Repel Attack

Meanwhile, five soldiers and three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were killed after troops of Operation Hadin Kai repelled a terrorist attack on a military base in Borno State.

The Acting Media Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, Lieutenant Colonel Haruna Sani, in a statement on Friday, said troops of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Mandaragirau, under the 25 Brigade of Sector 2, thwarted the attack despite heavy rainfall and poor visibility.

According to the military, the terrorists launched the attack at about 3:00 a.m., taking advantage of adverse weather conditions in an attempt to breach sections of the base.