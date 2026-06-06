WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY: Lead Nigeria’s Digital Future, First Lady Oluremi Urges Girls

First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has challenged Nigerian girls to lead the country’s digital future in celebration of 2026 World Environment Day.

She spoke at the dinner organised to award the winners of the 3rd edition of the National Girls in ICT competition by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

According to a statement released by her SSA Media, Busola Kukoyi, on Friday, Oluremi urged the girls to remain curious, confident, and courageous.

The annual event, observed worldwide, is aimed at promoting environmental awareness and encouraging actions that safeguard natural resources for present and future generations.

“I am glad to learn that this year’s edition of the National Girls in ICT programme engaged over 3,700 girls across the six geopolitical zones of the country through competitions, boot camps, mentorship sessions, and innovation challenges,” she said. “From this pool of talent, 111 girls emerged as regional winners, from which we now have six finalist teams, who are all here tonight.”

“From smart fish pond monitoring systems and AI‑powered farm protection, to platforms supporting deaf patients and children with autism, these projects highlight the programme’s success in nurturing digital skills, creativity, leadership, and problem‑solving capabilities among young girls. I am very proud of your achievements and congratulate you all.”

“This programme is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which places youth empowerment, digital innovation, education, economic inclusion, and human capital development at the centre of national transformation.”

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The First Lady applauded the launch of Code Clubs, which she said will further strengthen digital learning and innovation within schools and communities.

“This is a strategic investment in the future of Nigeria and a reflection of Mr. President’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of innovators and tech leaders”.

“Remain curious, confident, and courageous. Never underestimate your inquisitiveness, which is basically the power of your ideas. Let this programme remind you that your dreams are valid, your potential is limitless, and the future of innovation can proudly bear your imprint.”

Special Education Centre, Bauchi, emerged as the overall winner of the National Girls in ICT Programme for a project titled “Hands That Speak.”

The team beat five regional finalists with solutions that blend assistive technology and inclusive design, underscoring the competition’s focus on practical, community‑centred innovations.

Prizes for the six finalist teams included one‑million‑naira cheques, high‑performance laptops, and mentorship packages.

The top six placings were: Special Education Centre, Bauchi (1st); Federal Government Girls’ College, Cross River (2nd); Resonance Science School, Abia (3rd); Sweet Heaven High School, Kano (4th); Government Science Secondary School, Abuja (5th); and Kidvarc High School, Osun (6th).

The evening celebrated projects that tackle real‑world problems — from AI‑powered farm protection and smart fish‑pond monitoring to platforms supporting deaf patients and children with autism — and highlighted the organisers’ aim to turn young innovators into problem solvers for Nigeria’s communities.

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Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, earlier situated the competition within a sweeping national digital agenda, insisting that talent — not natural resources — will determine future competitiveness.

“Tonight has reminded us of something very important: talent is everywhere in Nigeria, and opportunity must be provided everywhere too”.

“The future we’re stepping into is one where countries will compete mainly for talent. Nigeria’s greatest resource is not beneath our soil. It is the creativity, intelligence, and ambition of our young people. That is why Girls in ICT is so important.”

The Minister outlined the administration’s flagship initiatives: Project BRIDGE to expand digital infrastructure; the Universal Service Provision Fund to extend connectivity to underserved communities; the Three Million Technical Talent programme to scale technical skills; and a National AI Strategy and research agenda to prepare Nigeria for emerging technologies.

“In three years, Nigeria will have the same quality of internet that you can find anywhere in the world”.

“When Mr. President came to the office, he wanted to create 1 million technology jobs. We decided to train 3 million Nigerians in technical skills. And we were surprised in the first week, we received close to 2 million applications from every local government in this country. Today, that programme is being funded by the private sector.”

“None of these investments will achieve their full potential if half of our population is left behind. The future digital economy cannot be built by half of Nigeria. It must be built by all of Nigeria. And that is why empowering girls is not just the right thing to do. It is a national imperative.”

Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa’idu Ahmad, on her part, commended the sustained partnership between the education and communications ministries and described the initiative as an investment in human capital.

“This administration, from the very top, is building the rails, the connectivity, the tools you need to be productive. You have to be audacious, and do not think small.”

Postmaster-General, Tola Odeyemi, and MD of NIGCOMSAT, Jane Egerton-Idehen, in their goodwill message, reinforced that Nigeria’s future rests on talent cultivated across all regions and backgrounds.

The competition capped a week of regional events that drew more than 3,700 girls into boot camps, mentorship sessions, and innovation challenges.