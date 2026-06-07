Adelabu Family Thanks Security Agencies For Rescue Of Ex-Minister’s Sister, Her Twins

The family of a former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has thanked security agencies for the rescue of Mrs. Olaide Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons from the hands of their abductors.

The family also expressed gratitude to the public for their support during the ordeal.

The former minister’s mother, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Adelabu

said she was filled with thankfulness for the release of her daughter and grandsons alive.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Police Rescue Ex-Power Minister Adelabu’s Sister, Her Two Children

She noted that her prayers are also with the victims of Oriire abductions, hoping for their safe return to their families.

Mrs. Adelabu made the call while speaking with journalists at her residence in the Challenge area of Ibadan following the rescue of her daughter and grandchildren by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force on Saturday night.

She said the incident left her devastated when she first heard the news of the abduction, as no one was certain of the outcome of such a dastardly act.

The minister’s mother, however, expressed relief that her daughter and grandchildren have been reunited with the family safely after their rescue.

She revealed that a day before her daughter’s abduction, she had offered prayers for the safe return of the Oriire kidnapping victims, unaware that her own daughter and grandchildren would become victims of a similar ordeal the following day.

While further appreciating the efforts of security agencies, government officials, and well-meaning Nigerians who supported the rescue process, she prayed for the safe release of all those still in captivity and expressed hope for lasting peace and security across the country.

The victims were kidnapped at about 7:30 a.m. on June 3, 2026, while Mrs. John-Paul was taking her children to school, leaving the family in distress.

Their abduction came weeks after scores of schoolchildren and teachers were abducted in the Orire Local Government of the state, a development that sparked outrage and protests across the country.

Following the abduction of the former minister’s sister and her two children, Governor Seyi Makinde visited Adelabu on Friday and assured him that efforts to rescue the abductees had been intensified.

A source in the Force disclosed that two suspected kidnappers were neutralised in a gun duel with police operatives, while two firearms were recovered from the gang during the rescue operation.