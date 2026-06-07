Brighton Sign Nigerian Teenager Zadok Yohanna On Five-Year Deal

Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed the signing of Nigerian winger Zadok Yohanna from AIK Stockholm on a five-year contract that runs until June 2031 for an undisclosed fee.

The Premier League club announced the deal in a statement on Saturday, confirming that the transfer will be completed when the transfer window reopens, subject to the usual regulatory approvals.

The 18-year-old Nigerian, who turns 19 later this month, will join the Seagulls after establishing himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young prospects, having made a significant impact in Sweden’s top division this season.

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Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “I’m looking forward to working with Zadok. Having seen his games and his attributes, he is a player that can impact games in the final third.

“He’s still young, and will need time to adapt to the club and Premier League, but he’s an exciting player to watch and he brings the kind of creativity we know our fans will enjoy.

“He’s dynamic, has pace and likes to take players on. His attributes and ability will be a real addition to our attacking options.”

Zadok began his career at the Ikon Allah Football Academy in Nigeria before moving to Sweden in 2025, where he quickly adapted to European football with AIK.

He has made 18 appearances for AIK in the league and cup this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists.