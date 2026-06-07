Education Key to Defeating Banditry, Terrorism – Defence Minister, Gov Sani

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, and Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, have described quality education, active citizenship, and community collaboration with security agencies as vital in addressing banditry, terrorism, and other security challenges facing Nigeria.

They spoke at the inauguration of the Kaduna Christian Academy, a faith-based school donated to the Christian community in Kaduna by friends of the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi.

The donation comes months after the same group facilitated the establishment of an Islamic school for the Muslim community in Danbushiya, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

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Speaking at the event, Musa described the academy as a strategic non-kinetic intervention in the fight against insecurity, stressing that sustainable peace requires more than military operations and intelligence gathering.

According to him, education remains a powerful tool for combating ignorance, hopelessness, and extremist ideologies.

“When we speak of national defence, the instinct is to focus on boots on the ground, air power or intelligence gathering.

“However, true and lasting security is anchored on one critical element: the defeat of ignorance and the conquest of hopelessness. This school is a weapon of mass instruction in the right hands,” he said.

The defence minister commended the DSS for extending its role beyond traditional security functions to include initiatives that promote community development and social stability.

He noted that an educated population is better equipped to resist criminal influences and contribute positively to national development.

Musa also urged parents to prioritise the education of their children, emphasising that every child has the potential to succeed through dedication, learning, and opportunity.

The minister further acknowledged improvements in Kaduna State’s security situation, attributing the progress to collaboration among the federal, state, and local governments.

He praised Governor Sani for promoting inclusion, development, and peaceful coexistence across the state.

The former service chief called on residents to support security agencies with timely and credible intelligence, warning that terrorists and bandits often rely on local collaborators for information and logistics.

“Security agencies cannot win this fight alone. Citizens must play their part by speaking up and providing useful information that can help prevent attacks and dismantle criminal networks,” he added.

Musa maintained that while military operations remain essential, non-kinetic approaches such as education, community engagement, and social development are equally important for achieving lasting peace.

Representing Governor Sani at the event, the Kaduna State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, James Kanyip, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to expanding access to quality education.

He described the commissioning of the academy as a symbol of hope, opportunity, and transformation for future generations.

“Education remains one of the most powerful tools for personal, human capital and social development. Every classroom built creates opportunity for learning, while every child educated strengthens our communities,” Kanyip said.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory, Rev. Joseph Hayab, said the school was established in recognition of education’s role in addressing insecurity, poverty, and other social challenges.

He noted that many communities continue to face barriers to quality education due to inadequate facilities and economic hardship.

“Today is more than the opening of a school building. It is the opening of doors to opportunity, knowledge, growth and a brighter future for our children,” Hayab stated.

According to him, Kaduna Christian Academy is designed not only to provide academic excellence but also to nurture discipline, character, leadership, faith, and compassion among students.

Also speaking, the Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque, Suleiman Adam, commended the DSS Director-General for supporting both Muslim and Christian communities through similar educational initiatives.

He described the gesture as a significant contribution to interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.