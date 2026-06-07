FG Shall Never Succumb To Terror, Any Form Of Criminal Intimidation — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s determination to defeat insecurity and secure the release of all persons held captive across the country.

He also assured Nigerians that his administration will intensify efforts to ease the economic hardship facing citizens.

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Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, stated this on Sunday during the National Inter-Denominational Church Service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, as part of activities marking the 2026 Democracy Day celebration.

Akume, who delivered President Tinubu’s message, congratulated Nigerians on 27 uninterrupted years of democratic rule since 1999, describing the milestone as a testament to the resilience, commitment and sacrifices of citizens who fought for the restoration of democracy.

He paid tribute to pro-democracy activists and patriots of the June 12 struggle, noting that many endured persecution, injuries and even death in the quest to secure democratic governance for the country.

The SGF said the President remains committed to fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities and would “double his efforts” to ensure that the socio-economic difficulties currently confronting Nigerians are substantially reduced through the delivery of sustainable democratic dividends.

Acknowledging the hardship facing many households, Senator Akume said the government was fully aware of the economic strain, insecurity, kidnappings and displacement affecting several communities across the country.

“Government is sensitive to all these pains, shares in these pains and has heard your cries,” he was quoted as saying in a statement signed by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yomi Odunuga, adding that Tinubu was leading efforts to address the challenges with compassion and a strong sense of responsibility.

On security, the SGF stressed that the safety of Nigerians remains a top priority of the Federal Government, describing recent attacks and abductions as painful reminders that more work remains to be done.

He assured citizens that the safe return of all persons in captivity remains a national priority, noting that security agencies and relevant institutions are being supported with the necessary resources to protect lives, secure communities and preserve Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

“The government of Nigeria shall never succumb to terror, banditry or any form of criminal intimidation,” he declared.

The service, which has the theme, “God of hope, actualise our dreams,” was attended by dignitaries from all walks of life, including the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack.

With political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections gradually gathering momentum, the SGF urged Nigerians to reject violence, hate campaigns and divisive rhetoric, warning that democracy must never be reduced to a battleground.

He particularly appealed to young Nigerians not to allow themselves to be used for thuggery, political violence, misinformation campaigns, ethnic abuse or religious intolerance.

“Do not rent out your conscience for money, drugs, political patronage or online applause. Your future is worth more than any politician’s temporary convenience,” he said.

The SGF also called on religious leaders, traditional rulers, civil society organisations, the media and families to promote tolerance, peaceful coexistence and responsible conduct as the nation moves toward another election cycle.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to democratic governance, interfaith harmony and peaceful engagement with the international community, insisting that despite existing challenges, the country’s democratic institutions remain strong and resilient.

He applauded members of the Armed Forces and other security agencies for their sacrifices in safeguarding the nation and sustaining democratic rule.

He urged Nigerians to honour the sacrifices of June 12 heroes by working towards a nation where elections are peaceful, leaders are accountable, communities are secure, and every citizen can live with dignity.