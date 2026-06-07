Fire Razes 16 Shops In Ibadan

No fewer than 16 lock-up shops were destroyed in a late-night fire outbreak at the NIPOST Shopping Complex in Dugbe, Ibadan, on Saturday, a few minutes before midnight.

The intervention of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency prevented the blaze from spreading to the NIPOST building and other adjoining properties in the area.

According to the agency, firefighters led by Chief Fire Superintendent Adedeji promptly mobilised to the scene after a distress call was received at exactly 11:37 p.m. on Saturday.

The fire, which was reportedly triggered by an accident involving a car that crashed into the shops and caught fire late at night, was extinguished through the combined efforts of personnel from the Oyo State Fire Services Agency and the Federal Fire Service.

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The firefighters immediately launched a coordinated operation to contain the inferno, preventing it from spreading further.

Preliminary findings by the Oyo State Fire Services Agency indicated that the fire was caused by a road accident involving a saloon car. The vehicle reportedly crashed into a giant billboard in front of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), somersaulted, and split into two.

As a result, the rear section of the car rolled into the shops within the NIPOST complex, exploded, and ignited the fire.

The agency confirmed that no casualties were recorded in the incident. Although 16 shops were affected, firefighters succeeded in saving several other shops, the NIPOST building, and nearby properties from destruction.

The agency also commended officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Iyaganku Divisional Headquarters, for providing adequate security throughout the operation.