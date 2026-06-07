Insecurity: Nigeria Does Not Belong To Kidnappers, Says Gov Okpebholo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has said that no individual or group should hold the country captive for personal or political gain, especially as elections draw closer.

According to him, the country does not belong to kidnappers.

The governor made the declaration during a visit to LoveWorld City, Christ Embassy, Benin City, the state capital, where he asked the congregation to pray against kidnapping, cultism, and other security threats facing the nation.

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Speaking to worshippers, he called for prayers for peace, economic recovery, and good governance, and specifically urged the church to intercede for President Bola Tinubu, asking God for wisdom and strength to lead the nation.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Suspected Kidnapper In Edo, Recover Body Of Abducted Woman

Governor Okpebholo says he is confident that with the prayers of God’s people and collective effort, Nigeria will overcome its current challenges.

The officiating pastor, Moses Olayemi, led prayers for Nigeria’s leaders, economy, and communities, and commended the governor for ongoing road projects and development across Edo State.

Insecurity

Nigeria’s security challenges have continued to intensify despite sustained military operations and government interventions aimed at curbing terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

Armed groups have increasingly targeted schools and vulnerable communities, raising fresh concerns about the safety of children and teachers and reviving memories of previous mass abductions that shocked the nation.

Recent incidents in Oyo and Borno states have highlighted the scale of the challenge.

In May 2026, gunmen abducted schoolchildren and teachers during attacks on schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Around the same period, dozens of pupils were also abducted in Borno State.

Reacting to the incidents, President Bola Tinubu, in a Children’s Day message, assured the affected pupils, teachers and their families that they had not been forgotten, pledging intensified efforts to secure their safe return.

On June 3, 2026, Mrs. Olaide Adegoke John-Paul, the sister of a former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, was kidnapped along with her 12-year-old twin sons in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Mrs. John-Paul and her sons were later reportedly rescued by security agents on Saturday.