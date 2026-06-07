NDLEA Intercepts Over 320,000 Tramadol Capsules Hidden in Building Materials, Arrests 75-Year-Old Suspect

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted large consignments of opioids concealed in building materials and arresting several suspects, including a 75-year-old man in Ebonyi State and four female drug dealers in separate operations across the country.

The agency said a breakthrough was recorded in Taraba State on Saturday, June 6, when operatives acting on intelligence intercepted a truck transporting building materials from Onitsha, Anambra State, to Jalingo.

According to the NDLEA, a thorough search of the vehicle at Nukkai Timber Shade in Jalingo uncovered a large cache of illicit drugs hidden beneath the cargo. The driver’s assistant, 22-year-old Buhari Abdullahi, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Recovered from the truck were 320,840 capsules of tramadol, 600 ampoules of pentazocine injection, 4,500 tablets of Rohypnol, and 299 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup.

In Ebonyi State, NDLEA operatives arrested a 75-year-old suspect, Okebe Samuel, in Okposi. The agency said the septuagenarian was found with 300 grams of skunk allegedly packaged in retail sachets for sale to youths in the community.

Similarly, in Imo State, officers raided a drug hotspot in Umulolo, Orlu, leading to the arrest of a suspected drug dealer, Chioma Okeke, 32. Eight kilograms of skunk were reportedly recovered during the operation.

In Edo State, NDLEA operatives conducted raids on several notorious drug hotspots in Benin City on June 2, resulting in the arrest of four suspects, including three women.

At Uyosa, Benin City, officers apprehended Chioma Igba, 24, and Precious Ozomah, 22, with 176 grams of skunk, 65 grams of Loud, and five grams of methamphetamine. Another suspect, Anita Abraham, 21, was arrested along Agbor Road with 95 grams of Scottish Loud and 329 grams of regular Loud.

A separate operation at Upper Mission, Benin City, led to the arrest of Henry Okey, 43, who was allegedly found in possession of Loud, Colorado, Swinol, and methamphetamine.

In Kano State, NDLEA operatives arrested 19-year-old Saifullahi Lawan in the Kafi area of Madobi on June 4. The suspect was reportedly caught with 40 blocks of skunk weighing 38 kilograms.

Meanwhile, in Gombe State, operatives intercepted 28-year-old Ugwu Sabastine Ifebuchi near Dantiti Plaza in the Tumfure area on June 1. The agency said he was found with 15,000 capsules of tramadol.

Beyond enforcement activities, the NDLEA said it continued its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation campaign in schools across the country.

The programme reached students and staff of Holiness Foundation Primary School in Saki, Oyo State; Dorras High School in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State; Ado Girls Secondary School in Onitsha, Anambra State; and Army Day Secondary School in Kano State, among others.

Reacting to the operations, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) commended officers and personnel of the Taraba, Ebonyi, Imo, Edo, Kano and Gombe commands for their vigilance and commitment.

Marwa also praised officers across the country for balancing drug supply reduction efforts with drug demand reduction initiatives, stressing that the agency remains committed to dismantling drug trafficking networks nationwide.

He reiterated that the NDLEA would continue to pursue traffickers irrespective of their age, gender or methods of concealment.