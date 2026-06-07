×

PHOTOS: Burna Boy, Family, Friends Celebrate Granddad Pa Benson Idonije At 90

Pa Benson Idonijie is a former manager of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

By Channels Television
Updated June 7, 2026
Twitter
Pa Idonijie (left) (Photo: Nosakhale Akhimien/Channels TV)

 

Family, friends, musical artists and legends, as well as admirers, have gathered in Lagos in a colourful celebration of the 90th birthday of Pa Benson Idonije, the grandfather of Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy.

The red carpet shimmered with elegance as guests arrived in style, but beyond the glitz and glamour is a deeper story — one that connects generations of African music greatness, from the era of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti to the global dominance of Burna Boy.

READ ALSODavido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Rema, Feature On Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album

Pa Idonije, a respected music critic, former broadcaster and former manager of Fela, occupies a unique place in Nigeria’s cultural history.

Here are photos from the event as it unfolds:

 

Pa Idonijie (2nd-left) is a former manager of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.   (Photo: Nosakhale Akhimien/Channels TV)

 

 

Pa Idonijie (2nd-left) is a former manager of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti   (Photo: Nosakhale Akhimien/Channels TV)

 

 

Pa Idonijie (2nd-left) is also a respected music critic and former broadcaster.   (Photo: Nosakhale Akhimien/Channels TV)

 

 

Pa Idonijie (left) flanked by Burna Boy mother (2nd-left) and other family members and friends   (Photo: Nosakhale Akhimien/Channels TV)

 

 

Burna Boy (2nd-left) was also at the event. (Photo: Nosakhale Akhimien/Channels TV)

 

 

Chairman of Channels Media Group, Dr. John Momoh, also attended the event.

 

 

Some guests at the event    (Photo: Nosakhale Akhimien/Channels TV)

 

 

Some guests at the event   (Photo: Nosakhale Akhimien/Channels TV)

 

 

The event attracted artists, music legends, friends and associates.   (Photo: Nosakhale Akhimien/Channels TV)

 

 

A live band at the event    (Photo: Nosakhale Akhimien/Channels TV)

 

 

Yeni Kuti (centre)    (Photo: Nosakhale Akhimien/Channels TV)

 

 

connects generations of African music greatness, from the era of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti      (Photo: Nosakhale Akhimien/Channels TV)

 

 

More Stories