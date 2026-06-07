PHOTOS: Burna Boy, Family, Friends Celebrate Granddad Pa Benson Idonije At 90

Family, friends, musical artists and legends, as well as admirers, have gathered in Lagos in a colourful celebration of the 90th birthday of Pa Benson Idonije, the grandfather of Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy.

The red carpet shimmered with elegance as guests arrived in style, but beyond the glitz and glamour is a deeper story — one that connects generations of African music greatness, from the era of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti to the global dominance of Burna Boy.

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Pa Idonije, a respected music critic, former broadcaster and former manager of Fela, occupies a unique place in Nigeria’s cultural history.

Here are photos from the event as it unfolds: