[VIDEO] ‘I’m Forever Indebted To Him,’ Burna Boy Eulogises Granddad Benson Idonije At 90

Grammy Award-winning star Burna Boy has paid glowing tribute to his grandfather, Pa Benson Idonije, describing him as a man to whom he would remain forever indebted.

The singer made the remark as family members, friends, music icons and admirers gathered in Lagos to celebrate the 90th birthday of Pa Idonije, a revered broadcaster, music critic and one-time manager of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The event was more than a milestone birthday celebration; it was a recognition of a man whose contributions helped shape Nigeria’s music landscape across generations.

The occasion blended glamour with history as guests graced the red carpet in dazzling fashion.

Yet beyond the glitz was a powerful narrative linking the roots of Afrobeat to its modern global success.

Pa Idonije’s close association with Fela and his role in chronicling and promoting Nigerian music have made him a significant figure in the story of Afrobeat’s evolution.

For many attendees, the celebration underscored a remarkable musical lineage.

As Burna Boy continues to fly Nigeria’s flag on the world stage, his tribute highlighted the enduring influence of a grandfather whose guidance and wisdom helped inspire one of Africa’s biggest music stars.

The gathering served as a reminder of the historic bridge between Fela’s revolutionary era and Burna Boy’s global dominance, with Pa Benson Idonije standing proudly at the centre of that connection.