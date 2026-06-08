Atiku Hails Rescue Of 360 Abductees In Borno, Seeks Freedom For Other Kidnap Victims

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has applauded the rescue of 360 people abducted by terrorists in Ngoshe, Borno State, while urging authorities to intensify efforts to secure the release of other Nigerians still being held by kidnappers and insurgents.

The rescue operation was carried out by troops of Operation HADIN KAI, who freed the victims from the Mandara Mountains, a known terrorist stronghold in the southern part of Borno State.

The abductions followed an attack by Boko Haram insurgents on a military base in Ngoshe. During the assault, the terrorists reportedly burnt operational vehicles, overran the base, killed an unspecified number of people, and abducted several residents.

Reacting in a statement posted on his X account on Monday, Atiku expressed delight over the development, describing it as a source of relief for both the victims and their families, who had endured months of uncertainty since the incident occurred in March.

“I am elated at reports of the rescue of 360 persons who were abducted by terrorists in Ngoshe, Borno State,” he said.

“Even as this brings to an end the ordeal of the abductees and the anguish of their loved ones since they were abducted in March, we are still faced with threats from terrorism and banditry attacks.”

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The former vice president commended the military and other security agencies involved in the operation, noting that their efforts led to the successful rescue of the victims.

“I acknowledge the role of the military and all other security agencies that were involved in the safe rescue of the Ngoshe abductees,” he stated.

Atiku said he remained convinced that the country’s security forces could overcome insurgency if adequately equipped and backed by effective political leadership.

“I am confident that if provided with the necessary tools and much-needed political leadership, the military will bring to an end the nearly two decades of insurgency,” he said.

While celebrating the rescue, he appealed to the government and security agencies to sustain efforts aimed at freeing other abducted Nigerians, including schoolchildren and teachers reportedly kidnapped in Oriire, Oyo State, and Mussa, Borno State.

“Even as we savour this rescue, I urge the government and the military to intensify efforts to rescue nearly 100 school children and teachers abducted in Oriire, Oyo State and Mussa, Borno State and all other Nigerians still in the custody of terrorists and bandits,” he said.

Atiku also advocated reforms to the nation’s security framework, stressing the importance of intelligence gathering, technology-driven operations, and proactive measures to prevent attacks before they occur.

“More importantly, I call for a rejig of our security architecture that places emphasis on intelligence, technology and preemptive actions that nips in the bud terrorist and banditry attacks before they are carried out,” he added.

The military described the Borno operation as one of the most significant hostage rescue missions conducted in the North-East theatre in recent times.

It added that the operation was the culmination of weeks of intelligence gathering, covert reconnaissance, and operational planning, resulting in the safe recovery of men, women, and children who had been held in captivity under harsh conditions after being abducted from several communities, particularly within the Ngoshe axis.