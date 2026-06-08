Bandits Abduct 39 Residents On Reconciliation Mission In Zamfara

At least 39 residents of Magamin Diddi village in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State have been abducted by armed bandits during a reconciliation mission.

The victims, mostly elders from the community, had reportedly travelled to Fadama Forest to meet with the parents of a notorious bandit leader, identified as Smally, in an effort to seek peace and improve relations between the community and the armed group.

However, while the meeting was underway, the bandit kingpin allegedly arrived with members of his gang and whisked away dozens of the participants to an unknown destination.

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The Chairman of Maradun Local Government Area, Bello Dosara, confirmed the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

He explained that the reconciliation initiative was undertaken by the villagers without the approval or knowledge of the local government.

According to him, both the local government and the Zamfara State Government have consistently opposed negotiations with bandits.

Dosara noted that the community had been facing restrictions imposed by the bandits, including limited access to markets, but said security escorts had regularly been provided to enable residents to conduct their activities safely.

The council chairman further disclosed that some of the abducted persons had been released by the bandits to relay information about the incident to the community, while efforts continue to secure the freedom of those still in captivity.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the abduction and launched a rescue operation.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, said a report received from the District Head of Magamin Diddi indicated that 47 residents had mobilised themselves for the reconciliation meeting on June 7, 2026.

The police spokesperson explained that 39 members of the group were subsequently abducted by the bandits and taken to an unknown location.

He said operational assets had been deployed to the area, while security operatives were working on available intelligence to locate the victims and ensure their safe rescue.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Zamfara State Police Command immediately initiated efforts to trace the whereabouts of the victims and secure their safe rescue.

“Operational assets have been deployed, and security operatives are working on available intelligence to locate the abducted persons,” Abubakar said.

The Command assured residents that efforts were being made to rescue the abducted persons unharmed and bring those responsible to justice.

“The Command assures members of the public that every effort is being made to ensure the victims are rescued unharmed, and the perpetrators are brought to justice,” the PPRO added.