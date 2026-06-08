FG Condemns Anti-African Sentiment, Says Retaliation Against South Africa ‘Not Off The Table’

Nigeria may be considering retaliatory measures against South Africa following renewed hostility towards Nigerians and other black African migrants in the country, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has said.

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The minister voiced Nigeria’s displeasure over the treatment of its citizens, arguing that the actions being directed at black African migrants were particularly troubling given Nigeria’s historic role in supporting South Africa’s struggle against apartheid.

“Nigeria is not happy because Nigeria has sacrificed much for the South African struggle for independence. Nigeria sacrificed quite a lot, committed funds, committed resources to aid South Africa.

READ ALSO: Nigeria To Repatriate Over 1,000 Nationals From South Africa As Tensions Rise

“In schools, seats were reserved for South African students. My own generation, we carried placards. We demonstrated in front of South African assets,” Odumegwu-Ojukwu said while speaking with journalists.

“Sometimes, we even got arrested for doing this. And Nigeria is a serious frontline state, and Nigerians are not happy about how they have treated us.

“They (South Africans) are not asking other migrants to leave. They’re only asking black migrants to leave.”

Asked whether Nigeria was looking at the possibility of retaliatory measures, Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the option was under consideration.

“Well, that is a situation that we are considering. This is up to our legislature.

“This is a decision that has to be taken at the highest level of government, but it’s not off the table.”

The minister decried the maltreatment of Nigerians in South African and the failure of the South African police to take appropriate action.

“So, our citizens are imperiled; they are in distress. So, they cannot be said to be illegal migrants.

“People who are doing legitimate business have their shops looted, they have their shops set on fire,” she added.

The remarks come amid mounting concern over anti-migrant sentiment in South Africa, where Nigerians and other African nationals have increasingly become targets of protests and campaigns demanding the removal of undocumented migrants.

There have been growing concerns over the safety of Nigerians in South Africa following renewed anti-immigrant protests and hostility directed at foreign nationals.

The demonstrations, which have taken place in parts of Pretoria and Johannesburg, have largely focused on undocumented migrants, with protesters accusing them of contributing to unemployment, crime and pressure on public services.

Nigerian authorities have condemned the development, warning against the targeting of African migrants and calling for the protection of Nigerians living and working in South Africa.

The Federal Government has also engaged South African authorities through diplomatic channels while monitoring the situation closely.

As tensions persist, the government has begun arrangements for the voluntary repatriation of Nigerians wishing to return home.

More than 1,000 Nigerians are expected to benefit from the programme, following a registration and screening exercise coordinated by the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria.