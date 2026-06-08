GCR (Moody’s) Joins Agusto, DataPro, Intelligence Africa To Upgrade Payaza Credit Ratings

Payaza Africa Limited has secured upgraded credit ratings from four agencies, signaling growing investor confidence in the fintech company’s financial stability and operational performance.

The payment company recorded upgrades across the board, with DataPro raising its rating from A to AA-, Intelligence Africa assigning it an A- investment-grade rating, Agusto upgrading it from BBB to A-, and GCR, an affiliate of Moody’s, also moving it from BBB to A-.

A credit rating reflects a company’s financial strength and its ability to meet debt obligations, indicating how safe it is for lenders and investors to extend credit.

In a statement on Monday, the company described the achievement as a validation of its disciplined growth trajectory and operational resilience in a dynamic fintech landscape. It added that the upgrades position Payaza as a future-ready brand with increasing relevance not only within Africa but also in the global fintech space.

Commenting on the development, the Chief Executive Officer of Payaza Africa, Seyi Ebenezer, said the ratings reflect years of deliberate effort to build a sustainable and globally competitive institution.

“This milestone is a strong affirmation of the work we have done to build Payaza on a foundation of discipline, trust, and long-term value creation. Receiving these upgraded ratings sends a clear message that Payaza is not only growing, but growing with strength, structure, and sustainability,” he said.

Ebenezer noted that the recognition goes beyond financial performance, highlighting the company’s ability to execute strategically while maintaining strong risk management practices.

“For us, this is bigger than recognition. It reflects our commitment to building a world-class institution that can compete globally while continuing to serve businesses and consumers across the continent with excellence.

“Over time, our ratings journey has reflected more than strong financial performance. It speaks to a business built on disciplined execution, prudent management, and the ability to scale responsibly in a dynamic market. This has helped us stand out not only as an innovator in digital payments, but as a maturing financial institution with the operational depth to compete globally.

“These new ratings are expected to further strengthen Payaza’s standing with investors, regulators, partners, enterprise clients, and the wider financial community. In a sector where trust, resilience, and compliance are increasingly central to long-term success, independent ratings remain a powerful endorsement of a company’s ability to manage risk, meet obligations, and sustain growth,” Ebenezer said.

Payaza Africa provides payment infrastructure solutions focused on collections, payouts, embedded finance, and digital commerce enablement for businesses across Africa.

The company has also continued to expand its product ecosystem with solutions such as Payaza Checkout for payment collections and payouts, Chat and Pay by Payaza for WhatsApp-based transactions, Payaza Give for donations and digital contributions, and Shopaza, its e-commerce platform designed to help businesses sell and receive payments more efficiently.