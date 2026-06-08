Imo Now Investment Haven, Uzodimma Tells Investors

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has declared that the state is ready for local and foreign investments, citing major improvements in infrastructure, security, power supply and ease of doing business.

Speaking at the third edition of Invest Lagos 3.0, themed “Lagos: The Business Gateway to Africa,” held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Monday, Uzodimma said Imo had repositioned itself as one of Nigeria’s emerging investment destinations.

The governor said his administration abandoned the old model of government-driven enterprises and embraced private sector-led growth by creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“When I speak of IMO, I often say it means Investment Meets Opportunities (IMO). We have repositioned government as an enabler rather than an operator of business, creating the right environment for private-sector growth,” he said.

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Uzodimma highlighted key reforms undertaken since 2020, including road construction, electricity sector reforms, improved security, digital land administration and investment-friendly policies.

According to him, Imo now generates, transmits and distributes electricity through a Public-Private Partnership arrangement, while its Energy Free Trade Zone is attracting investments in petrochemicals, fertiliser production, gas processing and other energy-related industries.

Uzodimma said the state had also introduced incentives for investors, including tax reforms and streamlined business processes, while leveraging its vast deposits of natural gas and other mineral resources to drive industrialisation and economic growth.

The governor further disclosed that the African Development Bank is establishing a Quality Assurance Centre in the state to support agricultural exports, adding that ongoing efforts to develop the Orashi River corridor would boost logistics, transportation and access to regional markets.

He added that the state had digitised its land administration system, harmonised taxes and strengthened security, making it easier and safer for businesses to operate.

The governor also pointed to ongoing investments in the state’s aviation, technology and hospitality sectors, including the upgrade of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, the development of Imo Digital City and the planned commencement of operations by Hilton Hotels in Owerri.

Uzodimma said over 65,000 youths had been trained in digital skills through the Imo Digital City initiative, with many already employed or operating technology-driven businesses, describing the programme as part of efforts to prepare the state’s workforce for a technology-driven economy.

He noted that Imo’s strategic location between the commercial hubs of Onitsha, Aba and Port Harcourt offers investors direct access to major markets in Southern Nigeria and positions the state as a gateway for trade and industrial activities in the region.

“Overall, doing business in Imo State has become easier, more secure and more profitable. Seeing is believing, and I invite investors to come and experience the opportunities available in Imo State firsthand,” he added.

Also speaking at the summit, Vice President Kashim Shettima described Lagos as Nigeria’s foremost economic success story, attributing its growth to consistent leadership, institutional continuity and long-term planning.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his address, projected Lagos as Africa’s preferred investment destination, citing major infrastructure projects, a thriving technology ecosystem and plans to establish the Lagos International Financial Centre as a gateway for capital inflows into Africa.