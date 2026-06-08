Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate Today, June 8, 2026

Data from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) showed that the naira, on Monday morning, traded at around ₦1,357.26 per dollar in the official market.

The currency appreciated slightly from previous levels above ₦1,360/$ in early June.

Recent market reports showed that the naira had strengthened modestly at the official window in the first week of June.

Data published on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s trading platform indicated that the currency traded at an NFEM rate of ₦1,357.2615 per dollar, compared with ₦1,361.0497 recorded earlier, representing a gain of about ₦3.79.

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Analysts said the naira’s performance in the coming days would depend on FX inflows, foreign portfolio investments, crude oil receipts, and broader market liquidity conditions.

As of June 8, 2026, the prevailing rates indicated that $100 exchanged for about ₦135,726 at the official NFEM window.