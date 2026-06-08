Ogun Inaugurates Safe Schools Steering Committee

The Ogun State Government has inaugurated a multi-sectoral Safe Schools Steering Committee to address critical and emerging security challenges across schools in the state and ensure a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning.

The committee is expected to provide leadership in developing and implementing policies, strategies, and programmes that will enhance school safety, improve emergency preparedness, among other responsibilities.

Inaugurating the committee in Abeokuta, the state capital, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, said the composition of the committee was based on members’ expertise, experience, and institutional responsibilities.

“The inauguration of the Ogun State Safe Schools Steering Committee is therefore a strategic response aimed at strengthening collaboration among government and security agencies, communities, development partners, and all stakeholders in the education sector,” the commissioner said.

According to him, the steering committee is expected to provide leadership in developing and implementing policies, strategies, and programmes that will enhance school safety.

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“As members of this committee, your selection was based on expertise, experience, and institutional responsibilities. This task is both important and urgent. The future of our children depends on the effectiveness of the decisions and actions we take today,” he said.

“I therefore charge you to approach this assignment with dedication, professionalism, integrity, and a strong sense of purpose. Let us work together to ensure that every school in Ogun State remains a place of safety, learning, hope, and opportunity.”

Other speakers called for collective responsibility in ensuring a safe environment for the teaching and learning process.

“As we inaugurate this committee today, let us recognise that school safety is not the responsibility of government alone. It is a shared responsibility requiring partnership, vigilance, innovation, and collective action. The decisions we take and the commitment we make here today will contribute significantly to shaping the future of thousands of learners across our state.”