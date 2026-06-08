Oyo Govt Destroys Building Used As Hideout By Adelabu’s Sister’s Kidnappers

The Oyo State Government has demolished a building used as a hideout by the kidnappers of Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul, sister of former Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, and her twin sons.

The government said the demolition was aimed at reinforcing its zero-tolerance stance against criminality.

The exercise, carried out early Monday morning—less than 48 hours after security agents secured the victims’ release—was executed by the Ministry of Lands and Housing in collaboration with security agencies, following intelligence reports linking the structure to the criminal gang responsible for the abduction.

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The victims, Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, were abducted on June 3 along Elewura, Ring Road, Ibadan, while she was taking them to school.

Their rescue was secured through a coordinated operation by the Nigeria Police Force, which led to the neutralisation of two suspected kidnappers and the arrest of others.

Government officials said subsequent investigations after the rescue operation identified the demolished structure as one of the locations where the victims were allegedly held during their captivity.