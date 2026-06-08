Police Arrest Seven Suspected Bandits In Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested seven suspected bandits in connection with ongoing investigations into criminal activities in Bagudo Local Government Area, including the recent reported killing of three Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officers.

This was contained in a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer SP Bashir Usman on Monday.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Five Suspected ‘One-Chance’ Robbers, Abductors In Kebbi

According to the statement, the suspects were apprehended during intelligence-led operations conducted on June 5, 2026, targeting criminal networks operating within the Soda Forest axis and surrounding border communities.

According to the police Command, operatives of the Mobile Police Force acting on credible intelligence intercepted three suspects travelling on a Haojue motorcycle along the Illo–Lolo Road.

The suspects were allegedly travelling from the Soda Forest area to border communities to procure food supplies for bandits operating in forest hideouts.

The motorcycle used by the suspects was recovered during the operation.

In a separate operation along the Bakin Ruwa–Ka’oje axis, security operatives arrested four additional suspects as part of efforts to intensify pressure on criminal elements in the area.

The suspects are currently in police custody while investigations continue to determine the extent of their involvement in criminal activities and possible links to recent security breaches, particularly the attack that claimed the lives of three FRSC personnel.

The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Umar Hadejia, described the arrests as a significant breakthrough in the Command’s efforts to combat banditry and other violent crimes across the state.

He commended the operatives for their professionalism and dedication and also appreciated members of the public for providing timely and credible information that contributed to the success of the operations.

The CP reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining intelligence-driven operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks, restoring peace and security in affected communities, and bringing perpetrators of crime to justice.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and continue supporting security agencies with useful information, assuring that all reports would be treated with strict confidentiality.

Police authorities said the suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.