Referee Omar Artan Denied Entry To US For World Cup, Says Somali Official

Award-winning Somali referee Omar Artan, set to be the first from his country to officiate at the World Cup finals, was denied entry to the United States, a sports ministry official told AFP on Monday.

It was not immediately clear why Artan was barred from entering the US at Miami International Airport, but Somalia is one of several countries on a travel ban list introduced by President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Omar Artan is among Africa’s most respected referees and deserves the support of the entire football community,” Ciise Aden Abshir, a senior advisor to Somalia’s Ministry of Youth and Sports and a former national team captain, told AFP.

Artan had a valid visa for the US, Abshir said. He has flown back to Istanbul, where he has been staying.

“Denying him entry to the United States and preventing him from officiating scheduled matches harms not only him personally but also undermines football’s commitment to fairness, merit, and the spirit of fair play,” Abshir added.

Artan was among the 52 referees announced by FIFA to officiate at the June-July World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

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He has been officiating in the Somali national football league championships since he became a FIFA referee in 2018.

He has also officiated at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Algeria, and in 2025 he was named by the Confederation of African Football as men’s referee of the year.

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud praised Artan in April after he made history as the first Somalian to be selected to officiate at the World Cup finals.

“I commend the effort, professionalism, and integrity shown by referee Omar, as he has become a symbol of inspiration for the new generation of Somalis,” said Mohamud.

AFP