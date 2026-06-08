Senate To Begin Deliberations On State Police This Week

The Senate has pledged to commence urgent deliberations on the establishment of state police this week as part of efforts to address the growing insecurity across the country.

Speaking at a media briefing with Senate correspondents, the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, stated that the matter had gained priority among other issues in the ongoing constitutional review process.

According to him, the upper chamber is committed to supporting Nigerians’ demand for state policing and has already held a series of consultations with relevant stakeholders.

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‘We are standing with Nigerians on state police. That will come to fruition this week during plenary.

“We have been holding a series of meetings with stakeholders and will fast-track deliberations so that the bill can proceed to the 36 state houses of assembly and eventually receive presidential assent,” he said.

The Senate Leader also described the current calls for a probe of the military as unpatriotic, arguing that such a move would amount to a misplacement of priorities given the country’s current security challenges.

On the controversy surrounding lawmakers’ remuneration, he asserts that the Senate would soon address public concerns by ensuring that details of senators’ salaries and allowances, as well as those of ministers and other public office holders are published.

He made the remarks while responding to recent court pronouncements that reportedly described the purchase of 110 billion SUVs and allowance scheme for lawmakers as illegal.

Defending the acquisition, the Senate Leader again maintained that the vehicles were provided to facilitate constituency engagements and other official duties.

“Every vehicle given to us is meant for constituency work and other official assignments. Public office holders are entitled to such provisions. It is neither strange nor peculiar to lawmakers in Nigeria,” the senator said.

He added that the Senate was not surprised by the criticism, noting that the legislature’s oversight responsibilities often attract opposition and hostility.