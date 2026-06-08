VIDEO: Police Link Family Member’s Aide To Adelabu Sister’s Kidnapping

The Oyo State Police Command has alleged that one of the personal assistants to a family member of former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, conspired with the abductors of the ex-minister’s sister and her two sons.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Monday.

The victims, Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, were abducted on June 3 along Elewura, Ring Road, Ibadan, while she was taking them to school.

Their rescue was secured through a coordinated operation by the Nigeria Police Force, which led to the neutralisation of two suspected kidnappers and the arrest of others.

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