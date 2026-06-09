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Britain’s GSK To Buy US Cancer Specialist Nuvalent For $10.6bn

The pharmaceutical industry has faced turbulence from US President Donald Trump's tariff threats last year, aimed at encouraging investment in the United States and reducing drug prices.

By Channels Television
Updated June 9, 2026
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This photograph taken on January 5, 2023 shows the logo of GSK pharmaceutical laboratory in Mayenne, western France.
British pharmaceutical group GSK said Tuesday it had agreed to buy Nuvalent, a Boston-based company focused on cancer treatments, for $10.6 billion. The deal includes three lung cancer therapies currently in their testing phase, GSK said in a statement.Two of the treatments “are potential best-in-class assets that could launch this year if approved” by US regulators, said GSK chief executive Luke Miels.

GSK said it could complete the deal this year, which may allow it to launch the two late-stage drugs, zidesamtinib and neladalkib, before the end of 2026, subject to approvals.

“GSK’s proven track record, infrastructure, and expertise will support the successful commercialisation of zidesamtinib and neladalkib, as well as accelerate advancement of our broader discovery pipeline,” Nuvalent CEO James Porter said in the statement.

The pharmaceutical industry has faced turbulence from US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats last year, aimed at encouraging investment in the United States and reducing drug prices.

READ ALSO: Cancer Researchers Present Advances And Emerging Treatments

GSK, along with other non-US pharmaceutical giants, agreed in December to lower the cost of its prescription medicines for American patients in exchange for tariff exemptions for three years.

Miels took the helm at GSK in January, replacing Emma Walmley after almost nine years as CEO. Miels was previously the group’s chief commercial officer.

 

AFP

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