Dafinone, Ukah Not Among Passengers In Derailed Train, NRC Clarifies

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has clarified that Senator Ede Dafinone, who represents Delta Central Senatorial District, and former Secretary to the Delta State Government, Hon. Patrick Ukah, were not among the passengers on board the Warri–Itakpe Train Service involved in the recent accident near Agbor.

The corporation made the clarification in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kayode Opeifa.

NRC stated that the clarification became necessary following an earlier statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Funsho Adebiyi, which incorrectly indicated that the two prominent Delta State figures were passengers on the train at the time of the incident.

According to the corporation, rather than being passengers, Dafinone and Ukah played key roles in mobilising first responders and other emergency personnel who participated in the rescue operations following the accident.

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“The Nigerian Railway Corporation wishes to clarify that contrary to an earlier statement, Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, and former Secretary to the Delta State Government, Hon. Patrick Ukah, were not passengers on board the Warri–Itakpe Train Service involved in the accident near Agbor,” the statement said.

“Both distinguished individuals rather, greatly assisted in the mobilisation of first responders and other emergency personnel who participated in the rescue operations following the incident.”

The NRC expressed regret over the error and apologised for any embarrassment it may have caused the two men.

“The NRC regrets the embarrassment the error had caused these eminent Nigerians and sincerely appreciates their selfless and swift intervention and support during the rescue efforts,” the statement added.

At least three passengers were confirmed dead by the NRC on Monday following the derailment of the train on the Warri–Itakpe Train Service.

While confirming the derailment, the corporation said emergency response teams and relevant authorities were at the scene providing necessary assistance.

The incident occurred less than a month after the NRC temporarily suspended the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS) due to operational exigencies and technical advice from its engineers.