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DR Congo Lose In World Cup Warm-Up Moved Over Ebola Fears

The World Health Organization declared an international health emergency over an Ebola outbreak which was first reported on May 15 in northeastern DR Congo.

By Channels Television
Updated June 9, 2026
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DR Congo fans cheer for their team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers final playoff football match between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Jamaica at the Akron Stadium in Zapopan, Jalisco state, Mexico, on March 31, 2026. (Photo by Ulises Ruiz / AFP)

 

The Democratic Republic of Congo, whose World Cup preparations have been disrupted by concerns over the Ebola outbreak, lost 2–1 to Chile in a warm-up match played behind closed doors in France on Tuesday.

The friendly was originally due to be played in a city in southern Spain, but the mayor refused to host the match due to concerns over the virus. It was instead held in Orleans without spectactors.The World Health Organization declared an international health emergency over an Ebola outbreak which was first reported on May 15 in northeastern DR Congo.

The team scrapped a planned pre-World Cup training camp at home last month as a result.

DR Congo will be making their first World Cup appearance since 1974, when they competed as Zaire.

READ ALSO: Gripped By Fear, Displaced Communities In DR Congo Brace For Ebola Threat

They play in Group K alongside Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan. Games in that section will be staged in the United States and Mexico.

The US has banned non-Americans who have been in DR Congo in the previous 21 days from visiting due to the outbreak.

However, the team is not expected to be impacted by the ban, as they have been training in Europe for weeks.

AFP

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