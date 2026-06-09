DR Congo Lose In World Cup Warm-Up Moved Over Ebola Fears

The team scrapped a planned pre-World Cup training camp at home last month as a result.

DR Congo will be making their first World Cup appearance since 1974, when they competed as Zaire.

READ ALSO: Gripped By Fear, Displaced Communities In DR Congo Brace For Ebola Threat

They play in Group K alongside Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan. Games in that section will be staged in the United States and Mexico.

The US has banned non-Americans who have been in DR Congo in the previous 21 days from visiting due to the outbreak.

However, the team is not expected to be impacted by the ban, as they have been training in Europe for weeks.

AFP