Police Arrest Akwa Ibom Social Media Influencer For Raising False Security Alarm

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested one Akaninyene Udo from Akpautong in the Esit Eket Local Government Area over a fake security alert on social media that caused panic among residents.

Udo had posted a serious threat on his Facebook page, titled “AK PHILO”, alerting the people of Eket that Boko Haram bandits would invade the area and warning them to prepare for an attack by the hoodlums.

A statement signed by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Timfon John, and made available to journalists in Uyo, stated that the suspect was arrested following investigations into false information on his Facebook page that caused panic among residents by warning that bandits would soon take over the area.

“The suspect was apprehended following investigations into a viral social media post in which he circulated a threatening message stating, “Eket get ready for us”, accompanied by an image of an armed bandit.

John said the social media post generated fear and widespread concern among residents of Eket and its environs in the state.

READ ALSO: Police Rescue Three Abducted Children In Akwa Ibom

The statement reads in part: “In line with its commitment to preserving public peace and order, the Command has arrested one suspect, Akaninyene Udo, a male resident of Akpautong, Esit Eket Local Government Area, who operates on social media under the name “AK Philo”.

“The suspect was apprehended following investigations into a viral social media post in which he circulated a threatening message stating, ‘Eket get ready for us, ‘ accompanied by an image of an armed bandit. The post generated fear and widespread concern among residents of Eket and its environs.”

John said the investigation into the matter has been concluded and the suspect will soon be charged to court in accordance with the provisions of the law.

She explained that efforts were ongoing to identify and arrest other individuals who may have collaborated in the dissemination of the false and inciting social media content.

“The Command wishes to assure the good people of Akwa Ibom State that there is no cause for alarm.

“The security situation across the state remains calm, stable, and under control, while the Police and other security agencies continue to maintain vigilance and deploy proactive measures to safeguard lives and property.”

She appealed to residents of the area to remain calm and verify security-related information through official channels and credible sources before sharing or acting on such reports.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command remains committed to ensuring the continued peace, security, and stability of the State.”