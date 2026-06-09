Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers, Robbers In Jigawa, Recover Weapons

The Jigawa Police Command has arrested several suspects linked to kidnapping, armed robbery, theft, and cattle rustling across the State, as part of ongoing operations to curb crime.

Police Public Relations Officer Shi’isu Adam disclosed this in a statement issued on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Haruna Yahaya.

Yahaya said the Command “has continued to record operational successes in its sustained onslaught against criminal elements threatening the peace and security of the state.”

Among those arrested are three suspects identified as Musa, also known as Kala, aged 45; Manu Abdullahi, aged 30; and Yusuf Ibrahim, aged 35. The suspects were picked up from different locations over their alleged involvement in a series of armed robbery attacks within the Hadejia Emirate.

“During a search at the residence of one of the suspects, a fabricated AK-47 rifle was recovered,” the statement said, adding that investigations are ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate.

In a separate operation, police uncovered a suspected kidnapping plot involving two men, Adamu Gari, aged 55, and Abdullahi Adamu, aged 40. The suspects were arrested before the alleged plan was executed.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had earlier been involved in kidnapping activities,” the police said.

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Police also arrested two suspects in Gwaram Local Government Area over the theft of two sheep. The suspects, Mustapha Badamasi and Khalid Zubairu, were apprehended alongside a motorcycle believed to have been used in the crime.

In Taura, two other suspects were arrested for alleged animal rustling, with four sheep recovered. The suspects have since been charged to court.

The Command further disrupted a suspected armed robbery operation along the Ringim–Chaichai Road, where one suspect was arrested at the scene, while two others were picked up during follow-up operations.

In addition, police recovered two stolen motorcycles in separate incidents in Dutse and other locations. According to the statement, the suspects fled upon sighting security operatives.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, commended officers involved in the operations, stating that the Command remains committed to safeguarding lives and property.

He urged residents to support the police with timely information.

“The Command remains resolute in its determination to rid the state of criminal elements and ensure a safe and secure environment for all residents,” the statement added.