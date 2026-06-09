Police Dismiss Bandit, Herdsmen Invasion Claims In Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed that there are no bandits or suspected Fulani herdsmen operating in Nguzu Edda Community in Edda Local Government Area of the state, following a comprehensive security sweep of the area.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu.

Ukandu said the clarification became necessary following a viral social media video and report alleging an invasion of the community by armed bandits and suspected herders, a claim he described as false and misleading.

He stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Hope Okafor, immediately ordered a verification exercise after the report began circulating online.

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He further disclosed that tactical units from the Police Headquarters were deployed to Nguzu Edda Community, where they conducted thorough search-and-combing operations across bushes and adjoining communities.

“Following a thorough search and combing operation of the affected bushes and surrounding areas, the Command wishes to categorically state that there are no bandits or Fulani herdsmen lurking in Nguzu Edda Community.

“The report is false, misleading, and intended to create panic and fear among residents.”

The command urged residents of Nguzu Edda Community and the general public to disregard the claims, describing them as the handiwork of mischief-makers seeking to incite fear and disrupt the peace enjoyed in the area.

CP Hope Okafor reassured residents of Ebonyi State that the command has put in place adequate security measures to safeguard lives and property across the state.

She further urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or through the Command Control Room on 07064515001.