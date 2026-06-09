Shettima Credits EFCC For Boosting Investor Confidence, Commissions Ekiti Zonal Office

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday credited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with playing a pivotal role in Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, saying the agency’s anti-corruption and anti-money laundering efforts have strengthened investor confidence and improved the country’s investment outlook.

Shettima made the remarks while commissioning the EFCC’s new zonal office in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He also reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening anti-corruption institutions through improved infrastructure, enhanced staff welfare, operational independence and capacity building.

According to the Vice President, the EFCC has evolved into a critical institution within Nigeria’s economic and national security architecture through its sustained fight against corruption, financial crimes, cybercrime and illicit financial flows.

“The Commission’s efforts have contributed significantly to Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force grey list and strengthened confidence in our economic reforms, thereby improving the country’s investment outlook,” Shettima said.

He described corruption as one of the greatest threats to public trust, national development and economic growth, stressing that President Bola Tinubu’s administration views the anti-corruption campaign as a key pillar of its governance agenda.

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“Public institutions exist because we believe in the promise of a better society. When corruption is allowed to thrive, the trust between citizens and the promises of the state begins to erode,” he said.

Commending the leadership and personnel of the EFCC for their relentless pursuit of corrupt practices, Shettima said the fight against corruption must be sustained through strong institutions, effective tools and dedicated personnel.

He assured the Commission of continued government support, emphasising that investing in the welfare and capacity of anti-corruption agencies remains a national priority.

“We will continue to invest in better working environments, competitive welfare packages, operational independence and adequate training opportunities,” he said.

Highlighting some of the agency’s recent achievements, the Vice President pointed to its successes in tackling cybercrime, noting that the EFCC secured the conviction of 192 cybercrime offenders in a single operation.

He also disclosed that funds recovered through the Commission’s asset recovery programme have been channelled into key social intervention initiatives, including the Federal Government’s Student Loan Scheme and other development programmes.

According to him, the EFCC’s success in securing convictions in several high-profile corruption cases sends a clear message that corruption and financial misconduct will not be tolerated in Nigeria.

Shettima further urged the Commission to intensify efforts against money laundering and illicit financial flows, warning that criminal networks often depend on illegal financial channels to fund insecurity and other unlawful activities.

“The EFCC cannot win this fight alone. Other security and law enforcement agencies must continue to collaborate with the Commission to ensure it achieves its mandate,” he said.

In his remarks, Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji described the commissioning of the new office as a major milestone that would improve access to justice and strengthen anti-corruption enforcement across Ekiti and Ondo states.

He disclosed that the state government supported the project by providing critical infrastructure, including a 220KVA standby generator, to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Oyebanji noted that the absence of an EFCC zonal office in the region had previously forced victims of financial crimes, suspects, witnesses and investigators to undertake long and costly journeys to access the Commission’s services.

“The distance made access to the Commission expensive, stressful, and difficult. Many victims of financial crimes had to endure significant hardship in their pursuit of justice,” he said.