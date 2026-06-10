Continuity Or Change? Issues That Can Swing The Pendulum In Ekiti’s Gov Election

As Ekiti State heads into the June 20, 2026 governorship election, the debate is no longer just about political parties or personalities.

Across markets in Ado-Ekiti, farms in the rural communities, university campuses and town halls, conversations have increasingly centred on a handful of issues that could ultimately determine who occupies Government House for the next four years.

Will voters reward incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji with a second term? Will growing concerns about insecurity and economic hardship trigger a desire for change? Or will the long-running agitation for power rotation to Ekiti South reshape the state’s political landscape?

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With more than one million registered voters spread across 16 local government areas, the election is shaping up as one of the most significant political contests in the state’s history.

Thirteen political parties have been cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). They include All Progressive Congress (APC), Accord Party, African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party(ADP), Action Peoples Party (APP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

However, analysts broadly agree that the contest is likely to revolve around three major contenders — incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the APC, Dr. Wole Oluyede of the PDP and Dare Bejide of the ADC.

The incumbent governor is seeking a second term under the APC platform. A former Secretary to the State Government and long-time public administrator, Oyebanji has built a formidable political structure supported by major APC stakeholders across the state.

His strengths lie in the power of incumbency, strong support from APC leaders, extensive grassroots structure, backing of many political office holders, and ongoing infrastructure projects and social programmes, especially the state’s newly constructed flyover named after President Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, there’s public dissatisfaction over economic hardship, concerns about insecurity in parts of the state

The PDP candidate is a medical practitioner, entrepreneur and former governorship aspirant under APC. He emerged after a fiercely contested PDP nomination process and hopes to position himself as the major alternative to the ruling APC.

His strengths lie in strong support from some advocates of power shift to Ekiti South, professional background and private-sector experience and PDP’s historical presence in several communities.

Meanwhile, he’s battling with internal disputes within PDP, questions from critics regarding previous party defections, and limited access to resources compared to APC.

A former Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada and former Secretary to the State Government, Bejide is regarded as one of the most experienced administrators in the race.

His strengths lie in extensive government experience, growing support among voters seeking a third-force alternative, and benefits from anti-establishment sentiment. However, he is battling with ADC’s relatively weaker structure compared to APC and PDP, limited financial and political machinery, and difficulty penetrating some APC strongholds.

But beyond the candidates, six key issues appear set to dominate the minds of voters.

Insecurity

Perhaps no issue has generated as much concern as insecurity across Nigeria. Although Ekiti has traditionally enjoyed a reputation as one of Nigeria’s relatively peaceful states, recent incidents have unsettled many residents.

Communities bordering forests and interstate routes have reported growing fears over kidnappings and criminal activities. The abduction of 16 people in Ilejemeje Local Government Area has become a recurring reference point in political discussions.

For many voters, campaign promises will matter less than practical strategies for improving safety and restoring confidence in affected communities.

“Good roads are fine, but what use are they if people are too afraid to travel on them? We need fresh ideas, full stop.

“The current approach isn’t working for insecurity, and our youth are sitting at home without jobs. This election is a critical turning point; we desperately need leaders who have concrete plans to tackle the economy and make our towns safe again,” said Abebi Bello, a retired school principal.

Cost Of Living

If insecurity is one side of the conversation, the economy is the other. Like many Nigerians, Ekiti residents have been grappling with rising prices, declining purchasing power and increasing household costs.

Across the state, voters are asking a simple question: Which candidate has the most convincing plan to improve livelihoods?

The issue cuts across age groups and social classes, making it one of the most influential factors likely to shape voting behaviour.

For many young people, economic concerns are closely linked to another major issue — unemployment.

Young voters constitute a significant segment of the electorate, and many are demanding more than campaign slogans. Their concerns revolve around jobs, entrepreneurship opportunities, industrial development and support for innovation.

University graduate and entrepreneur David Williams expressed a sentiment shared by many young people.

“We are tired of the same old political promises. The reality on the ground is that unemployment is suffocating us.

“While there has been some visible development in governance, it hasn’t translated into jobs for the younger generation. We need a new perspective in the office; I’m talking about leaders who understand modern economic challenges and can actually create opportunities for us,” he said.

For candidates hoping to attract younger voters, job creation may prove just as important as political structures and endorsements.

Zoning Debate

Beyond policy issues, another powerful factor continues to influence political conversations — the demand for power rotation.

Groups from Ekiti South Senatorial District have intensified calls for the governorship seat to rotate to the region. Their argument is rooted in the belief that since the creation of Ekiti State in 1996, power has largely alternated between the North and Central senatorial districts.

This sentiment has strengthened support for candidates from Ekiti South, particularly the PDP’s Wole Oluyede and the ADC’s Dare Bejide.

However, supporters of Governor Oyebanji argue that competence, performance and continuity should take precedence over zoning considerations. The debate has created one of the election’s most intriguing political dynamics.

Infrastructure And Public Services

Infrastructure remains another key battleground. Governor Oyebanji’s supporters point to ongoing road projects, social programmes and major developments, including the newly constructed flyover in Ado-Ekiti, as evidence of progress.

Yet critics argue that many roads connecting rural communities to urban centres remain in poor condition and require urgent intervention.

Trader Abayomi Ilesanmi believes the administration deserves credit for some of its achievements.

“You can’t deny that we’ve seen some real improvements here. Under this current administration, some of our roads are better, and you can see the effort in the infrastructure.

“No government is perfect, but they’ve laid a foundation we can actually see. I just want this election to be peaceful so we can keep moving forward,” Ilesanmi said.

Healthcare and education also remain central issues.

Residents are calling for better healthcare access, improved school infrastructure, enhanced teacher welfare, expanded scholarship opportunities, and greater investment in tertiary institutions.

In a state proudly known as the Fountain of Knowledge, education remains both an emotional and political issue.

Power Of Incumbency Or Change

At the heart of the election lies perhaps the biggest question of all: continuity or change?

Governor Oyebanji enters the race with the advantages of incumbency, an extensive political network, support from influential APC stakeholders and a visible record of projects and programmes.

His challengers, however, are betting that public concerns over insecurity, economic hardship and zoning could create an opening for political change.

For the opposition, the election represents an opportunity to convince voters that a new direction is necessary.

For the governor, it is a chance to persuade voters that continuity offers the best path forward.

Democracy On ‘Trial’

As political campaigns enter their final stretch, stakeholders continue to emphasise the importance of a peaceful and credible election.

During a visit to Ekiti ahead of the poll, INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan warned political actors against vote buying.

“One of the major challenges and constraints to our electoral process is the issue of vote buying or vote trading,” said the professor.

“This is a criminal offence under the Electoral Act, and it is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies, especially the EFCC, ICPC and the police, to ensure that those involved are arrested and promptly prosecuted.

“We urge all political parties to refrain from vote trading because it is a big minus to the electoral process in Nigeria,” he added.

Civil society organisations, election observers, journalists, faith-based groups and democracy advocates have echoed similar concerns, calling for issue-based campaigns and respect for electoral laws.

Grassroots mobiliser Sarah Tokunbo sees the election as more than a contest between candidates.

“For me, this election isn’t just about choosing a winner; it’s about holding our leaders’ feet to the fire.

“This vote is our ultimate tool for accountability. It’s an opportunity to strengthen our democracy and send a clear message to political leaders that if you don’t deliver, you will be replaced. I’m optimistic that the people’s voices will truly count this time,” Tokunbo opined.

But on June 20, more than one million registered voters are expected to have the final say.

Their decision will determine not only who becomes governor, but also whether Ekiti chooses continuity or change, incumbency or rotation, familiar leadership or a new political direction.

And in an election increasingly defined by issues rather than slogans, the outcome may well reveal what matters most to the people of the Fountain of Knowledge state.