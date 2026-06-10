Europe Increases Jet Fuel Imports From Nigeria In May

Europe increased ​its ⁠jet fuel imports from Nigeria in May, driven primarily by supplies from Dangote Refinery.

According to data from Kpler, imports from Nigeria and the United States averaged around 200,000 bpd in May.

In 2025, the Middle East collectively was ​Europe’s main supplier of jet fuel at some 300,000 bpd ​delivered via the Strait of Hormuz. Europe’s total imports averaged 550,000 bpd, including ‌imports ⁠from India, Nigeria, and the U.S., according to Kpler.

Europe formerly depended on the Gulf for nearly 75% of its jet fuel imports, or around 375,000 barrels per day (bpd).

However, the Iran war has effectively closed off tanker ​traffic seeking to exit via the Strait of Hormuz.

In April alone, Nigerian jet fuel deliveries to Europe hit a record 272,000 metric tonnes in just the first 29 days.

This follows an estimated 456,000 tonnes exported to the continent in March, highlighting the country’s growing role as a swing supplier of aviation fuel since the ​launch of the Dangote refinery, Africa’s largest, in 2024.

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Nigeria was also exporting at record levels, with more than 416,000 bpd of products exported in April.

The International Energy Agency previously said Europe could start ⁠seeing ​some jet fuel by June, although European ​airlines have downplayed fears of a summer shortage.