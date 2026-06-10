FG, Ethiopia Finalise Deal To Transfer Over 100 Nigerian Prisoners

More than 100 Nigerians serving jail terms in Ethiopia may soon be transferred to Nigeria as both countries conclude arrangements for a prisoner transfer agreement.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, arrived in Addis Ababa for the signing of the pact alongside the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

The Nigerian delegation was received by Ethiopia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and the country’s Chief of Protocol.

According to Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the agreement is scheduled to be signed on Wednesday.

She disclosed that four Nigerian inmates died during the lengthy process of negotiations, judicial reviews and ratification of the agreement.

“We cannot afford to lose any more precious lives. We are determined to bring home the living,” she stated in a post on her X handle.

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The minister identified Kaliti Prison and Aba Samuel Prison as the facilities where the affected Nigerians are being held.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu described the agreement as a product of the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and Ethiopia, anchored on humanitarian considerations, justice and bilateral cooperation.

She said that while the Nigerian government continues to urge its citizens abroad to obey the laws of their host countries and protect the nation’s image, it remains committed to ensuring that Nigerians facing legal challenges overseas are treated fairly and in accordance with established legal frameworks.

The minister added that the welfare and protection of Nigerians abroad remain a key priority of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

She also expressed appreciation to the Ethiopian government for its cooperation in bringing the agreement to fruition.