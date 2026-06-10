June 12 Protest: Falana, Falz, Civil Society Groups Mobilise Nigerians Against Insecurity, Hardship

A coalition of civil society organisations, labour unions, youth groups, community associations and prominent activists has declared June 12, Nigeria’s Democracy Day, a day of nationwide protest over worsening insecurity, economic hardship and deteriorating living conditions across the country.

The coalition, led by human rights lawyer Femi Falana, announced the planned mass action in a statement on Wednesday, accusing the Federal Government of failing to protect lives and address the deepening economic crisis confronting millions of Nigerians.

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The group said Nigerians have little to celebrate on Democracy Day as communities across the country continue to grapple with terrorism, banditry, kidnappings and violent attacks.

It lamented that innocent citizens are being killed, abducted and displaced while government efforts to curb insecurity remain inadequate.

The coalition expressed solidarity with victims of terrorism and kidnapping and demanded urgent measures to secure the release of citizens currently being held captive in several states, including Oyo, Borno, Katsina, Kwara, Ekiti, Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger.

It insisted that the protection of lives and property must remain the primary responsibility of government.

The organisers also blamed the country’s worsening economic conditions on what they described as anti-poor policies implemented by the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, including fuel subsidy removal, repeated fuel price increases, currency devaluation and rising electricity tariffs.

According to the coalition, the policies have triggered soaring food prices, increased transportation costs, declining purchasing power and the collapse of many small and medium-scale businesses.

Despite rising statutory allocations to federal, state and local governments, the coalition said ordinary Nigerians are becoming poorer, while workers’ wages remain insufficient amid persistent inflation.

It said the June 12 protest would be the first in a series of actions aimed at pressuring government to tackle insecurity and reverse policies that have deepened poverty and hardship.

The coalition called on workers, students, traders, artisans, professionals, market women, unemployed youths, religious bodies and community groups to mobilise and participate in the demonstrations.

Among those backing the protest are Falana, musician and activist Falz, the National President of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, Yinka Folarin, leaders of the #EndBadGovernance Movement, labour activists, socialist organisations, and several civil society groups.

“The time has come for Nigerians to speak with one voice and demand security, dignity and a decent standard of living,” the coalition said, declaring: “Enough of the killings. Enough of the kidnappings. Enough of the hunger. Enough of the suffering.”