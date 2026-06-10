Naira To Dollar Exchange Rate Today, June 10, 2026

The Nigerian naira traded relatively stable against the United States dollar on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, across both the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and the parallel market.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s exchange rate portal showed that the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate closed at approximately ₦1,360.55 per dollar on June 9, the latest available official rate, compared with a closing rate of ₦1,359.50 per dollar.

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Official NFEM rate for June 10 is about ₦1,360.55/$, while the parallel market sells for about ₦1,400–₦1,405/$.

Recent market data also showed the naira strengthening modestly in the official market over the past week, with the dollar trading within the ₦1,360–₦1,375 range.

Market participants continued to monitor liquidity conditions and foreign exchange demand.