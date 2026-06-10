Nine Students Injured In Ebonyi Health College Attack — Provost

The management of Ebonyi College of Health Science and Technology, Ngbo, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has confirmed that nine students were injured following an attack by suspected hoodlums on the institution’s female hostel.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the college Provost, Princess Chetachi Usulor, said the attackers invaded the hostel in the early hours of June 9, 2026, carting away phones, cash, ATM cards and other valuables belonging to students.

She explained that the incident occurred at about 1:20 a.m. when the hoodlums stormed the hostel and began demanding valuables from students.

According to her, she immediately alerted security agencies, including the police, homeland security personnel and other relevant authorities, who responded to the distress call.

“I called the police control room, the divisional police headquarters and homeland security personnel. As people started arriving at the scene, the hoodlums fled,” she said.

The provost attributed the security breach partly to the large expanse of unfenced land within the institution, noting that although the state government had earlier released funds for fencing, additional resources were needed to complete the project.

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She disclosed that the attackers escaped through one of several access points around the campus after hearing approaching voices and noticing the arrival of security personnel and residents.

Usulor said the casualties recorded during the incident were not a result of direct attacks by the hoodlums but occurred when some students jumped from the one-storey hostel building in an attempt to escape.

“Some of the students living upstairs jumped through the windows out of fear or while trying to hide their phones.

“Those currently receiving treatment sustained injuries from the fall.”

She added that affected students were taken to hospital for medical examinations, including X-rays and scans, to ascertain the extent of their injuries.

“About nine students are receiving medical attention. We want to be sure there are no complications involving their spinal cords or waists before they are discharged.”

The provost dismissed reports suggesting that students were missing after the attack, insisting that all students had been accounted for.

She, however, said there were suspicions that the attackers may have received information from insiders, as a female was reportedly among them directing the hoodlums to rooms to be robbed. This followed claims by some victims that the attackers repeatedly demanded to know the whereabouts of a particular individual.

“That is one of the issues the police are investigating. It is their responsibility to determine whether anyone was involved in aiding the attackers,” she stated.

On security arrangements at the hostel, Usulor said male security personnel were stationed outside the premises, as no female security officer was available to stay within the facility.

She added that the security personnel on duty on the night of the incident were already being questioned by the police as part of ongoing investigations.

To prevent a recurrence, the provost said the college management had met with security stakeholders in Ohaukwu Local Government Area and agreed on enhanced security measures.

She said police officers, local vigilantes and homeland security personnel would henceforth provide round-the-clock security coverage for the institution.

According to her, the involvement of local security operatives would help identify suspicious persons, especially as reports indicated that the attackers communicated in the Ngbo dialect.