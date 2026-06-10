Pa Benson Idonije At 90: The Man Who Connected Fela’s Afrobeat To Burna Boy’s Global Success

For nearly seven decades, Pa Benson Idonije has stood as one of the most influential yet understated figures in Nigerian music and broadcasting.

Long before Afrobeat became a global phenomenon and before Burna Boy filled stadiums across the world, Idonije was helping to shape the sound and history of modern African music.

As family members, music icons, broadcasters and admirers gathered in Lagos on Sunday for a pre-90th birthday celebration in his honour, the occasion became more than a birthday party.

It was a celebration of a man whose life has bridged generations, from the jazz and highlife era, through the birth of Afrobeat with Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, to the worldwide success of contemporary Afrobeats.

Dressed in a flowing brown agbada and holding his walking stick, the celebrant appeared highly calm and joyful throughout the evening, accompanied by his wife. The atmosphere combined elegance with nostalgia, old school as family and friends celebrated a life dedicated to music, journalism and cultural preservation.

A Living Archive Of Nigerian Music

Born on June 13, 1936, in Otuo, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, Pa Benson Idonije began writing about jazz music as early as 1953 before joining the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation in 1957.

He later became one of the pioneering figures behind Radio Nigeria 2, now known as Metro FM, helping to redefine music broadcasting in the country.

His most celebrated contribution came in 1963 when he met a young Fela Ransome-Kuti at the NBC studios. Recognising the musician’s extraordinary talent, Idonije became the first manager of Fela’s band, Koola Lobitos, helping guide the musical experimentation that would eventually evolve into Afrobeat

He later documented that remarkable journey in his acclaimed memoir, Dis Fela Sef: The Legend(s) Untold, providing one of the most authoritative insider accounts of Fela’s life and career.

Today, his legacy extends beyond broadcasting and journalism. As the father of renowned talent manager Bose Ogulu and the maternal grandfather of Grammy Award-winning superstar Burna Boy, he represents a direct connection between the origins of Afrobeat and its present global dominance.

Burna Boy Pays Tribute To His ‘Hero’

One of the most emotional moments of the evening came when Burna Boy took the stage to honour his grandfather.

The singer described Pa Idonije as “the greatest man in the world” and expressed gratitude for his influence on his life.

“My prayer is that we all get to live that long. This is not an ordinary man or an ordinary birthday. This is the greatest man in the world as far as I am concerned.

“I am forever indebted to him and grateful to him. This is just a way for us to come together and celebrate the greatest man in the world today on his 90th birthday, even though I think he is a lot younger. This is a toast to my hero, my grandad,” the Grammy Award-winning singer said.

The heartfelt tribute drew loud applause from guests and quickly became one of the defining moments of the celebration. Burna Boy, who rarely attends social gatherings of this nature, made a special appearance to honour the man he credits as one of his greatest inspirations.

Following the speech, family members and friends joined the celebrant to cut the birthday cake and pose for photographs, capturing a symbolic gathering of multiple generations.

A Father’s ‘Lasting Influence’

Bose Ogulu, daughter of the celebrant and Burna Boy’s mother, who also serves as his manager, delivered one of the evening’s most personal speeches, reflecting on the values her father instilled in her from childhood.

She spoke about growing up in a home where daughters were given equal opportunities and confidence.

“When you grow up with a man who tells you every other day that you are a master of situations and there is no one like you, what do they know? They don’t know you. I know you,” she recounted.

The music executive credited that upbringing for the confidence she carries today. Bose also described her father as a man whose integrity shaped her own character.

“I heard my father tell someone, ‘Bose does not lie. If my daughter said it, that is what she said.’ He didn’t know I heard him. For the rest of my life, whenever I wanted to tell a lie, I would hear my father say, ‘Bose does not lie.’ You cannot disappoint a man who speaks about you like that,” she noted.

Describing him as “a wordsmith, a trainer of trainers and a scholar of music,” she said many broadcasters in Nigeria had passed through his classroom at one point or another. The

She stated that his greatest lesson came not through speeches but through his example and pointed out how his pan-Africanism drive had influenced her life from age seven.

“Our lives teach more than our words,” Ms Ogulu said.

His grandchildren, Ronami and Nissi Ogulu (Burna Boy’s sisters), also paid tribute to their granddad’s legacy.

Pa Idonije On Afrobeat’s Future

Despite witnessing the evolution of Nigerian music over several decades, Pa Idonije believes today’s musicians have already mastered the craft.

“They don’t need to stress themselves to learn anything. They have already learnt, and we have the best Afrobeats musicians coming from Nigeria. They have learned a lot. Nigeria has perfected a lot. What else is there to learn?” he said.

His remarks reflected confidence in the new generation of Nigerian artistes who continue to dominate global charts while building on foundations laid decades earlier.

While celebrating his remarkable milestone, the veteran broadcaster also expressed concern about the country’s progress.

“The country has not progressed. I just hope that things will get better.”

The brief remark highlighted his enduring interest in national development after decades spent documenting Nigeria’s cultural evolution.

A Gathering Of Music, Media Icons

The star-studded celebration attracted prominent figures from Nigeria’s entertainment industry, including Phyno, Dayo Adeneye, Segun Arinze, Rahman Jago, Ronami Ogulu, and Nissi Ogulu, alongside numerous friends, family members and admirers.

Guests were treated to notable live performances by Yinka Davies, Gloria Ibru, Dele Mabiaku and the Kala Band, creating an atmosphere that combined jazz, Afrobeat and celebration.

The event featured a glamorous red carpet, heartfelt tributes and an after-party that reflected both the dignity of the occasion and the joy surrounding the milestone.

Pa Benson Idonije’s story is ultimately one of continuity. He witnessed the rise of jazz and highlife, helped nurture the birth of Afrobeat through Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, documented Nigeria’s musical history as a journalist and broadcaster, and now watches his grandson carry African music onto the world’s biggest stages.