Police Rescue Five Kidnap Victims In FCT, Neutralise Two Suspects

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has rescued five kidnapped victims following a joint operation in the Byazhin area of Abuja.

The operation was launched in response to recent kidnapping incidents in the Paze community of Byazhin.

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According to the Command, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Sanusi, personally led the operation alongside operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT), and the Kubwa Area Command. Local hunters and vigilante groups also participated in the exercise.

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CP Sanusi said the joint security team carried out an intensive search, clearance and rescue mission across the Paze and Byazhin communities.

During the operation, security operatives engaged suspected kidnappers in a gun battle, resulting in the neutralisation of two suspects and the arrest of two others identified as Icheh Mohammadu and Abubakar Usman.

He added that other members of the gang escaped into nearby hills with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

The Commissioner of Police appealed to healthcare practitioners, as well as private and public hospitals, to promptly report any individual presenting gunshot-related injuries or seeking treatment under suspicious circumstances.

He also urged members of the public to provide relevant information that could assist security agencies in tracking down the fleeing suspects.