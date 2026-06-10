Sahara Group Advocates For ‘Just’ Treatment For Africa In Global Energy Transition Push 

Sahara Group has called for “fair and just” consideration for Africa in the global push for energy transition.

The call was made during the launch of the Asharami Square $5, 000 Energy Reporting Fellowship on Tuesday.

While speaking with journalists, Director, Governance & Sustainability, at Sahara Group, Ejiro Gray, noted that energy transition should not be about displacing one form of energy for another, but should be about optimisation, and ensuring that the choices do not harm the environment.

According to her, the energy reporting fellowship aims to better enlighten media practitioners on what it entails to write on a broader energy transition that will benefit all stakeholders.

“This initiative is about equipping journalists to report the energy transition in a balanced way.

“What we see today is mostly reporting energy transition from a global perspective, forgetting that Africa is in itself a unique continent.

“It is important that reporting is contextualised to fit local narrative because we still need our gas and other multiple energy sources in our push for energy transition.

“Energy transition should not be seen only through the lens of global developments, especially in advanced countries. It must also factor in Africa’s peculiarity, challenges, needs, and resources,” she said, adding that access should be granted for inclusion of other forms of energies.

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The development comes as the company said that scaling nature-based solutions across Africa will be critical to unlocking climate finance, accelerating adaptation, and strengthening the continent’s resilience as the world transitions toward a low-carbon future.

Speaking at the 30th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, Tejumade Tejuoso, Governance and Sustainability Manager at Sahara Group, said the continent must be more deliberate in building systems that protect lives, livelihoods, and essential ecosystems.

“For Africa, this is a crucial moment to build strong resilience systems and access the right kind of financing,” she said. “We must transition in a way that benefits us, justly and responsibly, and that means keeping development firmly at the centre.”

Despite contributing minimally to global emissions, Africa continues to face disproportionate climate impacts, underscoring the urgency of responsible, well-financed, and development-aligned action.

Tejuoso noted that global negotiations present significant opportunities for African countries and private-sector actors to secure fair climate financing, deepen adaptation efforts, and strengthen regional climate-risk preparedness.