Super Eagles Fall 2-1 To Portugal In Friendly

Nigeria suffered a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in an international friendly as the Europeans rounded off their preparations for the World Cup with a second consecutive victory.

Pedro Neto gave Portugal the lead before Akor Adams restored parity for the Super Eagles.

However, Portugal regained the advantage through substitute Francisco Conceição, who curled a brilliant strike into the far corner to secure the win for the hosts.

The victory ensured Portugal headed into the World Cup on the back of successive wins, while Nigeria was left to reflect on a narrow defeat despite Adams’ equaliser.