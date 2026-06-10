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Super Eagles Fall 2-1 To Portugal In Friendly

The victory ensured Portugal headed into the World Cup on the back of successive wins, while Nigeria was left to reflect on a narrow defeat despite Adams’ equaliser.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated June 10, 2026
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Portugal’s midfielder #18 Pedro Neto (R) scores the opening goal during the international friendly football match between Portugal and Nigeria at Magalhaes Pessoa Stadium in Leiria, on June 10, 2026. (Photo by FILIPE AMORIM / AFP)

 

Nigeria suffered a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in an international friendly as the Europeans rounded off their preparations for the World Cup with a second consecutive victory.

Pedro Neto gave Portugal the lead before Akor Adams restored parity for the Super Eagles.

However, Portugal regained the advantage through substitute Francisco Conceição, who curled a brilliant strike into the far corner to secure the win for the hosts.

The victory ensured Portugal headed into the World Cup on the back of successive wins, while Nigeria was left to reflect on a narrow defeat despite Adams’ equaliser.

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