Tinubu’s Performance Merits A Second Term, Says Uzodimma

The Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has declared that the performance of President Bola Tinubu’s administration has earned him the right to seek a second term in office.

He revealed that more than four million grassroots supporters are being mobilised nationwide at all the polling units across the country to advance the Renewed Hope Agenda ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Uzodimma made the declaration on Wednesday at the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA) National Mobilisation Retreat held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, where political leaders, government officials, party stakeholders and mobilisation coordinators from across the country gathered to chart a strategy for grassroots engagement and political mobilisation.

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Speaking in his capacity as Director-General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, the Imo governor described the retreat as a strategic effort to build a unified national mobilisation architecture capable of translating government policies and achievements into grassroots support.

According to him, the administration’s reforms and development initiatives in key sectors of the economy have begun yielding positive results despite the initial difficulties associated with implementing tough but necessary policies.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated courage in taking difficult decisions that previous administrations avoided. The Renewed Hope Agenda is not merely a government programme; it is a comprehensive plan to rebuild Nigeria and secure a better future for generations to come,” Uzodimma said.

He pointed to ongoing infrastructure projects, healthcare interventions, social investment programmes and economic reforms as evidence of the administration’s commitment to national development.

“The achievements of this administration have laid a solid foundation for continued progress. The performance of President Tinubu merits a second term, and it is our responsibility to take that message to every community across the federation,” he added.

Uzodimma disclosed that the Renewed Hope Ambassadors had developed an extensive grassroots mobilisation structure stretching from the national level to polling units nationwide.

“Our architecture moves from the national leadership to the six geopolitical zones, the 36 states and the FCT, down to the 774 local government areas, 8,809 wards and ultimately 176,846 polling units across Nigeria,” he stated.

He further revealed that the organisation intends to deploy 25 canvassers to each polling unit across the country.

“At 25 canvassers to a polling unit, that is a lawful civic force of 4,421,150 people across the federation. That is the mathematics of serious mobilisation. That is the difference between hoping to win and organising to win,” he said.

The governor stressed that the objective of the mobilisation drive was not only political but also aimed at ensuring citizens understand government reforms and their long-term benefits.

“We mobilise without arrogance. We persuade without insult. We defend the President without insulting the citizen.

“We answer hard questions without losing our temper. Our mission is to communicate truth, performance and evidence with discipline and patriotism,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Deputy Director-General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors and Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, urged members of the organisation to remain focused on bridging the gap between government policies and the people.

He said effective communication and grassroots engagement remained critical to ensuring Nigerians understand the impact of ongoing reforms and development programmes.

The Secretary of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, described the retreat as a significant step towards building a cohesive and efficient mobilisation network capable of reaching every part of the country.

According to him, strengthening grassroots structures would enhance citizen participation and deepen support for policies aimed at national development.

On his part, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, expressed confidence in the administration’s economic policies, noting that ongoing reforms were gradually stabilising the economy and creating opportunities for sustainable growth.

Bagudu said the government’s focus remained on fiscal discipline, infrastructure development, job creation and policies capable of improving the living standards of Nigerians.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Nentawe Yilwatda, commended members of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors for supporting the party’s grassroots expansion strategy and promoting the administration’s achievements at the community level.

He urged members to remain disciplined, united and committed to service, noting that effective mobilisation would be crucial to sustaining the gains recorded by the administration.

The retreat, themed “Building a Unified National Mobilisation Architecture,” is expected to produce a National Grassroots Mobilisation Blueprint, strategic communication frameworks and state-by-state action plans aimed at strengthening political engagement and advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda nationwide.

Participants at the event described the gathering as more than a political meeting, saying it represented a coordinated effort to build a nationwide structure capable of translating government policies into grassroots action while deepening citizen engagement as preparations gradually gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.